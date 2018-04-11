English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 12 Paise Against US Dollar
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.
Image of existing Rs 10/File photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 65.11 against the US dollar in opening trade today ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes scheduled later in the day.
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Yesterday, The rupee had ended higher by 3 paise at 64.99 against the American currency amid easing US-China trade war fears.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 92.26 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 33,972.51 in early deals.
Also Watch
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Yesterday, The rupee had ended higher by 3 paise at 64.99 against the American currency amid easing US-China trade war fears.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 92.26 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 33,972.51 in early deals.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|913.80
|-31.25
|-3.31
|Vedanta
|292.00
|+7.90
|+2.78
|Axis Bank
|538.40
|-7.75
|-1.42
|IOC
|167.80
|-11.50
|-6.41
|Tata Steel
|603.90
|+2.00
|+0.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|915.00
|-29.55
|-3.13
|HDFC
|1,822.55
|+0.80
|+0.04
|IOC
|168.10
|-11.20
|-6.25
|HPCL
|339.95
|-24.80
|-6.80
|Tata Steel
|603.95
|+2.25
|+0.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|292.00
|+7.90
|+2.78
|HCL Tech
|967.50
|+19.05
|+2.01
|ONGC
|182.95
|+2.75
|+1.53
|TCS
|2,972.10
|+34.50
|+1.17
|Infosys
|1,122.90
|+9.50
|+0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|182.90
|+2.80
|+1.55
|TCS
|2,970.05
|+38.20
|+1.30
|Wipro
|287.60
|+2.00
|+0.70
|Sun Pharma
|512.80
|+4.80
|+0.94
|Infosys
|1,123.00
|+8.85
|+0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|339.70
|-24.95
|-6.84
|IOC
|167.80
|-11.50
|-6.41
|BPCL
|424.00
|-27.15
|-6.02
|Adani Ports
|377.00
|-10.25
|-2.65
|SBI
|257.30
|-6.00
|-2.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|377.00
|-9.45
|-2.45
|SBI
|257.30
|-5.95
|-2.26
|ICICI Bank
|284.10
|-4.80
|-1.66
|Axis Bank
|538.70
|-7.30
|-1.34
|Yes Bank
|315.30
|-3.90
|-1.22
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|7
|23
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|13
|29
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Comedian's Show Put On Hold; No New Episode This Weekend
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1