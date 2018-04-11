GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rupee Sheds 12 Paise Against US Dollar

However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.

Puja Menon |

Updated:April 11, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Image of existing Rs 10/File photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 65.11 against the US dollar in opening trade today ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes scheduled later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Yesterday, The rupee had ended higher by 3 paise at 64.99 against the American currency amid easing US-China trade war fears.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 92.26 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 33,972.51 in early deals.

