English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 15 Paise Against US Dollar
On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped by 2 paise to settle at a seven-month low of 65.66 against the US currency due to sustained dollar demand.
An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 65.81 against the US dollar in opening trade at the inter bank forex market on Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks amid soaring crude oil prices overseas.
Foreign capital outflows too weighed on the domestic unit.
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies and higher opening in domestic equity market capped the fall in the rupee, dealers said.
On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped by 2 paise to settle at a seven-month low of 65.66 against the US currency due to sustained dollar demand.
On a net basis, foreign funds sold worth equities Rs 915.71 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 147.14 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 34,478.82 in opening deals.
Also Watch
Foreign capital outflows too weighed on the domestic unit.
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies and higher opening in domestic equity market capped the fall in the rupee, dealers said.
On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped by 2 paise to settle at a seven-month low of 65.66 against the US currency due to sustained dollar demand.
On a net basis, foreign funds sold worth equities Rs 915.71 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 147.14 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 34,478.82 in opening deals.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|TCS
|3,191.15
|+32.05
|+1.01
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|39.65
|-0.65
|-1.61
|Maithan Alloys
|882.00
|+15.85
|+1.83
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|503.15
|+11.05
|+2.25
|Vakrangee
|131.75
|+6.10
|+4.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|+8.95
|+2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|395.35
|+11.10
|+2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|620.55
|+19.05
|+3.17
|Yes Bank
|318.00
|+8.75
|+2.83
|Bharti Airtel
|394.95
|+10.15
|+2.64
|Larsen
|1,384.30
|+23.65
|+1.74
|Power Grid Corp
|208.20
|+3.30
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|HPCL
|301.50
|-18.10
|-5.66
|IOC
|157.95
|-7.00
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|952.75
|-24.35
|-2.49
|Axis Bank
|512.90
|-5.35
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|513.50
|-5.20
|-1.00
|Coal India
|282.85
|-2.20
|-0.77
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|Sun Pharma
|508.80
|-3.10
|-0.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,834.10
|-10.55
|-0.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber