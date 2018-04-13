GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Sheds 3 Paise Against US Dollar

On Thursday, the rupee staged an impressive recovery from its five-month low towards the fag-end and closed higher by 5 paise to close at 65.26 against the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Sheds 3 Paise Against US Dollar
Representative image
Mumbai: After opening higher, the rupee shed 3 paise to 65.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday despite better than expected inflation numbers released on Thursday.

Reflecting improvement in the economic situation, industrial production grew by 7.1 per cent in February, while key retail inflation slipped to a five-month low of 4.28 per cent in March, official data showed on Thursday.

The uptick in industrial production has been driven largely by the robust performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Prime Index (CPI) moderated in March due to easing food prices, including vegetables.

On Thursday, the rupee staged an impressive recovery from its five-month low towards the fag-end and closed higher by 5 paise to close at 65.26 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 134.96 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 34,236.09 in early trade on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,267.64 +166.51 ( +0.49%)

Nifty 50

10,503.10 +44.45 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,170.55 +7.95 +0.68
TCS 3,151.00 +11.75 +0.37
Hindalco 237.00 +4.40 +1.89
SBI 253.15 -0.65 -0.26
Escorts 933.30 +27.65 +3.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Piramal Enter 2,613.60 +31.20 +1.21
Reliance 935.95 +8.40 +0.91
Pidilite Ind 1,020.00 +14.10 +1.40
Shakti Pumps 762.85 +49.20 +6.89
IDBI Bank 71.95 +0.60 +0.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 385.00 +12.65 +3.40
Indiabulls Hsg 1,341.85 +26.50 +2.01
Hindalco 237.20 +4.60 +1.98
Bharti Infratel 346.55 +5.85 +1.72
Dr Reddys Labs 2,095.25 +34.75 +1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 384.70 +12.65 +3.40
Dr Reddys Labs 2,094.00 +35.20 +1.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,146.00 +14.65 +1.29
Bharti Airtel 384.35 +4.25 +1.12
ICICI Bank 289.80 +3.35 +1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 997.55 -12.50 -1.24
BPCL 414.35 -4.30 -1.03
HUL 1,402.05 -10.70 -0.76
Bajaj Finserv 5,395.00 -25.75 -0.48
Larsen 1,351.90 -5.55 -0.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,403.15 -10.40 -0.74
Larsen 1,353.00 -4.55 -0.34
SBI 253.35 -0.95 -0.37
Tata Steel 598.60 +0.05 +0.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You