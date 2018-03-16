English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 3 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 64.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday at the forex market on increased demand for the US currency from importers and foreign fund outflows.
Strength in the dollar against other currencies overseas as traders eye next week's US Federal Reserve meeting and a lower opening in domestic equities kept the pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said.
Meanwhile, data released by the commerce ministry showed, exports grew by 4.5 per cent in February, the lowest expansion in the last four months, to USD 25.8 billion as shipments of engineering, textiles, and gems and jewellery declined, while trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of USD 12 billion.
Yesterday, the rupee fell by 10 paise to end at 64.93 against the American currency due to sustained foreign fund outflows amid growing prospects of rate hike by the US Fed next week.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 136.94 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 33,548.60 in opening deals today.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|80.40
|+1.55
|+1.97
|HDFC
|1,806.65
|-23.35
|-1.28
|PNB
|100.60
|+2.05
|+2.08
|Jaiprakash Asso
|20.90
|+1.70
|+8.85
|Tata Steel
|600.75
|-11.00
|-1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Prop
|753.55
|+0.35
|+0.05
|IOC
|186.00
|-6.15
|-3.20
|IDBI Bank
|80.55
|+1.65
|+2.09
|Jaiprakash Asso
|21.00
|+1.85
|+9.66
|HEG
|3,063.10
|+43.40
|+1.44
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|581.65
|+9.35
|+1.63
|M&M
|746.15
|+11.30
|+1.54
|Bharti Infratel
|342.15
|+4.25
|+1.26
|Yes Bank
|314.50
|+2.65
|+0.85
|UPL
|727.20
|+6.05
|+0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.50
|+10.45
|+1.42
|Yes Bank
|314.50
|+2.10
|+0.67
|Wipro
|294.00
|+0.75
|+0.26
|IndusInd Bank
|1,742.70
|+0.35
|+0.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|277.95
|-17.55
|-5.94
|IOC
|185.85
|-6.20
|-3.23
|BPCL
|447.95
|-14.10
|-3.05
|Tata Motors
|344.45
|-8.65
|-2.45
|HPCL
|362.65
|-8.90
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|344.75
|-8.30
|-2.35
|ONGC
|177.85
|-3.65
|-2.01
|Tata Motors (D)
|192.45
|-3.85
|-1.96
|Tata Steel
|600.35
|-11.05
|-1.81
|NTPC
|166.85
|-3.00
|-1.77
