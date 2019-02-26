LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rupee Sheds 30 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

On Monday, the rupee firmed up by 17 paise to close at 70.97 against the dollar amid hopes that the US and China will soon reach an agreement to settle their trade tariff issues.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 30 paise to 71.30 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday at the forex market on fresh demand for the US currency from importers.

Strength in dollar against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in domestic equities kept pressure on the domestic unit, dealers said.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 349.78 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 35,863.60 in opening deals Tuesday.
