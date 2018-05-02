English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 4 Paise Against US Dollar
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 66.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.
However, a higher opening in the domestic equity markets and weakness in the American currency against some currencies in the global market ahead of the Fed policy announcement capped the rupee fall, they said.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 9 paise to close at 66.66 on dollar-selling by exporters and a stellar rally in local equities.
Forex market remained closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of 'Buddha Purnima' and 'Maharashtra Day', respectively.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 196.79 points, or 0.55 percent, at 35,357.15 in opening deals.
