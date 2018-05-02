GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Sheds 4 Paise Against US Dollar

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Sheds 4 Paise Against US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 66.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity markets and weakness in the American currency against some currencies in the global market ahead of the Fed policy announcement capped the rupee fall, they said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 9 paise to close at 66.66 on dollar-selling by exporters and a stellar rally in local equities.

Forex market remained closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of 'Buddha Purnima' and 'Maharashtra Day', respectively.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 196.79 points, or 0.55 percent, at 35,357.15 in opening deals.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,176.42 +16.06 ( +0.05%)

Nifty 50

10,718.05 -21.30 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -33.85 -23.43
Axis Bank 523.75 +6.45 +1.25
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Dewan Housing 648.45 +7.45 +1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -34.35 -23.69
Indiabulls Vent 512.00 +29.75 +6.17
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
Dewan Housing 648.65 +8.05 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,752.90 -69.90 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
ITC 287.25 +5.80 +2.06
Asian Paints 1,222.30 +20.60 +1.71
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Zee Entertain 596.30 +8.25 +1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
ITC 287.15 +5.70 +2.03
Asian Paints 1,221.75 +21.60 +1.80
HDFC 1,910.50 +25.85 +1.37
HDFC Bank 1,970.35 +25.75 +1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 283.40 -15.00 -5.03
HCL Tech 1,000.50 -52.25 -4.96
Tata Steel 574.50 -20.45 -3.44
Hindalco 228.05 -7.60 -3.23
ICICI Bank 276.90 -7.30 -2.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 575.05 -19.65 -3.30
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.35 -2.58
HUL 1,471.50 -37.55 -2.49
Sun Pharma 515.55 -12.60 -2.39
SBI 240.65 -5.65 -2.29
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You