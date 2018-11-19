GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Sheds 9 Paise Against US dollar Halting its Four-day Winning Streak

However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet, dealers said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Sheds 9 Paise Against US dollar Halting its Four-day Winning Streak
(Image for representation: REUTERS)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in early trade Monday at the interbank foreign exchange, halting its four-day winning streak, ahead of RBI's board meet.

Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, dealers said.

However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet, dealers said.

Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Governor Urjit Patel and his team later in the day over issues ranging from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit to the central bank's reserves, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.

Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude was trading higher by 0.72 per cent to USD 67.40 per barrel.

The rupee on Friday strengthened by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high 71.93 against the US currency, despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 844.82 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 159.66 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 35,616.82 in opening trade
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,774.88 +317.72 ( +0.90%)

NIFTY 50

10,763.40 +81.20 ( +0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.80 7.23
Jet Airways 322.70 -6.87
Reliance 1,150.00 2.00
Indiabulls Hsg 733.80 -4.23
HDFC Bank 2,013.90 0.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 851.45 2.20
Jet Airways 323.00 -6.88
Yes Bank 205.05 7.19
HDFC Life 382.40 -2.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,174.20 0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.80 7.23
ITC 284.50 2.87
Tata Motors 184.60 2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,537.95 2.45
Sun Pharma 531.55 2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 205.05 7.19
ITC 283.90 2.77
Tata Motors 184.30 2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,537.75 2.60
Vedanta 211.20 2.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 733.80 -4.23
GAIL 334.70 -2.19
Bajaj Finance 2,360.95 -1.71
ICICI Bank 362.40 -1.40
ONGC 154.55 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 154.40 -1.37
ICICI Bank 362.50 -1.33
SBI 288.20 -0.72
NTPC 153.05 -0.65
Asian Paints 1,311.90 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...