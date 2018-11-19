English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 9 Paise Against US dollar Halting its Four-day Winning Streak
However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet, dealers said.
(Image for representation: REUTERS)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in early trade Monday at the interbank foreign exchange, halting its four-day winning streak, ahead of RBI's board meet.
Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, dealers said.
However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet, dealers said.
Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Governor Urjit Patel and his team later in the day over issues ranging from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit to the central bank's reserves, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.
Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude was trading higher by 0.72 per cent to USD 67.40 per barrel.
The rupee on Friday strengthened by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high 71.93 against the US currency, despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 844.82 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 159.66 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 35,616.82 in opening trade
Fresh demand for the American currency from importers amid rise in crude prices weighed on the domestic unit, dealers said.
However, weakness in the US dollar against some currencies in global market and a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the rupee fall ahead of Reserve Bank of India's board meet, dealers said.
Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors are expected to take on Governor Urjit Patel and his team later in the day over issues ranging from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) credit to the central bank's reserves, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.
Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude was trading higher by 0.72 per cent to USD 67.40 per barrel.
The rupee on Friday strengthened by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high 71.93 against the US currency, despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 844.82 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 159.66 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 35,616.82 in opening trade
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|Jet Airways
|322.70
|-6.87
|Reliance
|1,150.00
|2.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|HDFC Bank
|2,013.90
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|851.45
|2.20
|Jet Airways
|323.00
|-6.88
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|HDFC Life
|382.40
|-2.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,174.20
|0.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|ITC
|284.50
|2.87
|Tata Motors
|184.60
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.95
|2.45
|Sun Pharma
|531.55
|2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|ITC
|283.90
|2.77
|Tata Motors
|184.30
|2.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.75
|2.60
|Vedanta
|211.20
|2.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|GAIL
|334.70
|-2.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,360.95
|-1.71
|ICICI Bank
|362.40
|-1.40
|ONGC
|154.55
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|154.40
|-1.37
|ICICI Bank
|362.50
|-1.33
|SBI
|288.20
|-0.72
|NTPC
|153.05
|-0.65
|Asian Paints
|1,311.90
|-0.65
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
- Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...