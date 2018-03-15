English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sheds 9 Paise Against US Dollar in Opening Trade
Also, foreign capital outflows amid a lower opening in the equity market weighed on the domestic units. However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies on lingering worries of a global trade war limited the fall in rupee, dealers said.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 64.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
Also, foreign capital outflows amid a lower opening in the equity market weighed on the domestic units. However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies on lingering worries of a global trade war limited the fall in rupee, dealers said.
The domestic unit fell 9 paise to 64.92 in opening session. On Wednesday, it had ended higher by 6 paise at 64.83 against the dollar as the American unit weakened against major currencies following US inflation data and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's exit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 66.48 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 33,769.26 in opening deals.
Also Watch
Also, foreign capital outflows amid a lower opening in the equity market weighed on the domestic units. However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies on lingering worries of a global trade war limited the fall in rupee, dealers said.
The domestic unit fell 9 paise to 64.92 in opening session. On Wednesday, it had ended higher by 6 paise at 64.83 against the dollar as the American unit weakened against major currencies following US inflation data and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's exit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 66.48 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 33,769.26 in opening deals.
Also Watch
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|76.90
|+3.20
|+4.34
|IOC
|192.60
|-4.95
|-2.51
|PNB
|99.40
|+0.10
|+0.10
|Venkys
|4,185.00
|-159.00
|-3.66
|Tech Mahindra
|637.45
|-1.65
|-0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indian Hotels
|134.40
|+4.00
|+3.07
|Bajaj Electric
|627.85
|+6.65
|+1.07
|Tata Motors
|353.60
|-0.55
|-0.16
|HDFC
|1,839.90
|-6.40
|-0.35
|IOC
|192.70
|-4.85
|-2.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.50
|+4.40
|+1.50
|Bharti Infratel
|343.95
|+4.80
|+1.42
|Bajaj Finance
|1,731.25
|+21.15
|+1.24
|Lupin
|789.85
|+8.30
|+1.06
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,204.15
|+22.70
|+1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.80
|+4.25
|+1.45
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,205.80
|+24.60
|+1.13
|Wipro
|296.00
|+2.65
|+0.90
|Hero Motocorp
|3,660.50
|+25.05
|+0.69
|M&M
|733.35
|+4.65
|+0.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|192.60
|-4.95
|-2.51
|ICICI Bank
|302.45
|-3.60
|-1.18
|Zee Entertain
|570.00
|-6.60
|-1.14
|UltraTechCement
|4,189.95
|-40.30
|-0.95
|Reliance
|920.70
|-8.35
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|302.50
|-3.85
|-1.26
|Tata Motors (D)
|196.25
|-1.80
|-0.91
|Reliance
|921.00
|-7.60
|-0.82
|NTPC
|168.55
|-1.45
|-0.85
|HUL
|1,307.90
|-8.95
|-0.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- The Dos And Don'ts Of Wearing Florals