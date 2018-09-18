English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Sinks to a Fresh Life Time Low At 72.97 Per Dollar
Analysts believe that a combination of surge in crude prices and trade war tensions weighed on the rupee.
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Selloff in the last couple of hours ensured that the rupee ended the session at a record low. The currency closed at 72.97 per US dollar on Tuesday, according to Reuters. It fell to 72.98 per US dollar mark on an intra-day basis, data further revealed.
The rupee had opened marginally lower at 72.55 per dollar versus Monday's close 72.51.
Analysts believe that a combination of surge in crude prices and trade war tensions weighed on the rupee.
US President Donald Trump Monday announced imposing new tariffs on an additional USD 200 billion worth of imports from China, escalating the trade war with the Asian giant.
Alleging that China has been unwilling to change its unfair trade practices, Trump said the new additional tariff structure would be effective September 24 from when it would be at 10 percent until the year end, but would increase to 25 percent level from January 1.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia is now comfortable with Brent rising above USD 80 as the global market adjusts to the loss of Iranian supply, also dampened sentiments.
US will impose a 10 percent tariff on about USD 200 billion of Chinese goods from September 24 and will immediately pursue further tariffs on about USD 267 billion of imports from the Asian nation if Beijing retaliates, President Trump said in a statement on Monday in Washington.
Chinese vice-premier Liu He is convening a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning to discuss the government’s response to the additional tariffs, Bloomberg reported.
Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.78 percent or 294.84 points to 37,290.67. Since January, it has gained 9.5 percent.
The rupee had opened marginally lower at 72.55 per dollar versus Monday's close 72.51.
Analysts believe that a combination of surge in crude prices and trade war tensions weighed on the rupee.
US President Donald Trump Monday announced imposing new tariffs on an additional USD 200 billion worth of imports from China, escalating the trade war with the Asian giant.
Alleging that China has been unwilling to change its unfair trade practices, Trump said the new additional tariff structure would be effective September 24 from when it would be at 10 percent until the year end, but would increase to 25 percent level from January 1.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia is now comfortable with Brent rising above USD 80 as the global market adjusts to the loss of Iranian supply, also dampened sentiments.
US will impose a 10 percent tariff on about USD 200 billion of Chinese goods from September 24 and will immediately pursue further tariffs on about USD 267 billion of imports from the Asian nation if Beijing retaliates, President Trump said in a statement on Monday in Washington.
Chinese vice-premier Liu He is convening a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning to discuss the government’s response to the additional tariffs, Bloomberg reported.
Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.78 percent or 294.84 points to 37,290.67. Since January, it has gained 9.5 percent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|113.10
|-22.15
|-16.38
|Yes Bank
|323.55
|+4.95
|+1.55
|SBI
|273.80
|-11.50
|-4.03
|Reliance
|1,217.15
|-8.75
|-0.71
|Axis Bank
|608.60
|-17.35
|-2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,261.85
|-241.20
|-5.36
|Bank of Baroda
|113.45
|-21.65
|-16.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,400.10
|-133.40
|-1.56
|Yes Bank
|323.15
|+4.55
|+1.43
|Balrampur Chini
|84.90
|-10.85
|-11.33
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,664.95
|+59.50
|+3.71
|Yes Bank
|323.55
|+4.95
|+1.55
|ONGC
|173.90
|+2.20
|+1.28
|Wipro
|332.55
|+2.65
|+0.80
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,584.15
|+15.65
|+0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|273.80
|-11.50
|-4.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,158.25
|-42.60
|-3.55
|HPCL
|249.40
|-8.95
|-3.46
|Tata Motors
|251.50
|-8.75
|-3.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,773.80
|-86.85
|-3.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|274.00
|-11.60
|-4.06
|Tata Motors
|251.45
|-8.75
|-3.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,775.90
|-81.20
|-2.84
|Axis Bank
|608.45
|-17.60
|-2.81
|Bharti Airtel
|373.55
|-8.85
|-2.31
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- India Keen to be Data Analysis Hub But Will Not Tolerate Data Misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...