GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Sinks to All Time Low vs US Dollar, Breaches 69-mark

Consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Sinks to All Time Low vs US Dollar, Breaches 69-mark
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar by plunging 49 paise in early trade on Thursday as rising crude oil prices deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation dynamics.

Consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices kept the rupee under pressure.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 68.87 a dollar against 68.61 previously and sank to 69.10 in morning deals, falling 49 paise.

Global oil prices have climbed after the US asked its allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by November. Concerns over supply disruptions in Libya and Canada also pushed prices higher.

Higher crude oil prices and a declining rupee are a double whammy for India, forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was down by 90.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 35,126.85 in early trade on Thursday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,116.97 -100.14 ( -0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,629.00 -42.40 ( -0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,129.80 +17.20 +0.81
Dewan Housing 647.40 +4.30 +0.67
TCS 1,845.15 -12.85 -0.69
ICICI Bank 273.90 -5.15 -1.85
Infosys 1,286.80 +16.80 +1.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICRA 3,261.00 +2.10 +0.06
TCS 1,848.00 -11.80 -0.63
Dewan Housing 647.60 +5.10 +0.79
Gujarat Pipavav 107.65 +1.00 +0.94
Eicher Motors 28,197.95 -173.35 -0.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 157.80 +2.15 +1.38
M&M 906.00 +13.35 +1.50
Infosys 1,287.50 +17.50 +1.38
ONGC 157.70 +1.45 +0.93
HDFC Bank 2,129.75 +17.15 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 906.00 +14.65 +1.64
Infosys 1,286.55 +17.35 +1.37
ONGC 157.65 +1.50 +0.96
HDFC Bank 2,129.15 +17.50 +0.83
Tata Steel 548.00 +4.75 +0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 684.90 -29.35 -4.11
Titan Company 838.80 -30.85 -3.55
Coal India 260.00 -5.90 -2.22
GAIL 321.75 -7.05 -2.14
HPCL 270.50 -6.10 -2.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 260.30 -6.15 -2.31
ICICI Bank 273.90 -5.00 -1.79
Power Grid Corp 185.00 -3.10 -1.65
HDFC 1,879.50 -27.50 -1.44
Yes Bank 331.45 -3.65 -1.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery