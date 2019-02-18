LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rupee Slides 15 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 71.35 and slipped further to 71.46. However, it pared some losses to trade at 71.38.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Rupee Slides 15 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 15 paise to trade at 71.38 against the US dollar in early trade Monday amid heavy foreign fund outflows and subdued domestic equity markets.

At the forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 71.35 and slipped further to 71.46. However, it pared some losses to trade at 71.38.

The rupee had closed 7 paise lower against the greenback Friday at 71.23. On a weekly basis, it had registered a loss of 8 paise.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 966.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 853.25 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at USD 66.19 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.17 per cent to 96.74.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 111.30 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 35,690.58 in early trade

S&P BSE SENSEX

35,608.55 -200.40 ( -0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,668.70 -55.70 ( -0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.95 -2.76
Reliance 1,224.15 -1.63
ITC 277.05 -1.09
Dr Reddys Labs 2,571.65 0.32
TCS 1,978.60 -2.52
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 -2.72
Reliance 1,224.45 -1.53
Tata Steel 472.95 1.18
Dewan Housing 129.05 4.79
Rel Capital 152.70 2.79
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 317.60 3.49
ONGC 137.15 1.59
Axis Bank 695.70 1.33
Tata Steel 472.75 1.12
Zee Entertain 436.10 1.10
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 137.15 1.52
Tata Steel 472.75 1.13
Axis Bank 695.75 1.34
Vedanta 148.60 0.78
Larsen 1,250.00 0.54
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.95 -2.76
TCS 1,978.60 -2.52
Bajaj Finserv 5,896.95 -2.13
Asian Paints 1,364.80 -2.07
Coal India 215.55 -2.00
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 -2.72
TCS 1,979.10 -2.55
Asian Paints 1,364.50 -2.20
Coal India 215.40 -1.60
Reliance 1,224.45 -1.53
