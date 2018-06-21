English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Slides 16 Paise Against Dollar to 68.24
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,442.61 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by stock exchanges.
Mumbai: The rupee slipped 16 paise to 68.24 against the US dollar in early trade today due to fresh buying of the American currency by importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex dealers said the dollar hovering near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies overseas, supported by a rise in US yields, also weighed on the rupee but a higher opening of the domestic equity markets limited the fall.
Yesterday, the local currency had staged a good comeback to end with a sharp gain of 30 paise at 68.08 against the US currency on heavy bouts of dollar selling by banks and exporters with equities gaining ground.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 123.06 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 35,670.39 in opening trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,027.75
|+8.50
|+0.83
|ICICI Bank
|297.70
|+4.50
|+1.53
|TCS
|1,824.15
|+1.70
|+0.09
|Interglobe Avi
|1,163.50
|+27.05
|+2.38
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|+3.35
|+0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|372.45
|+6.45
|+1.76
|Infibeam Incorp
|154.60
|-0.70
|-0.45
|Jai Corp
|159.30
|+4.35
|+2.81
|Phoenix Mills
|646.70
|+16.95
|+2.69
|Reliance
|1,027.90
|+7.95
|+0.78
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|571.60
|+10.70
|+1.91
|Adani Ports
|372.35
|+6.70
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|297.70
|+4.50
|+1.53
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,010.00
|+62.45
|+1.05
|Reliance
|1,027.70
|+8.45
|+0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|372.35
|+6.35
|+1.73
|ICICI Bank
|297.55
|+4.30
|+1.47
|Reliance
|1,028.00
|+8.05
|+0.79
|Coal India
|272.15
|+1.55
|+0.57
|Tata Steel
|566.90
|+3.60
|+0.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|276.20
|-9.10
|-3.19
|HPCL
|303.05
|-4.85
|-1.58
|GAIL
|338.15
|-4.85
|-1.41
|Power Grid Corp
|196.40
|-2.75
|-1.38
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,343.50
|-24.25
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.70
|-2.90
|-1.45
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,344.55
|-24.50
|-1.03
|Wipro
|257.30
|-2.50
|-0.96
|ONGC
|161.25
|-1.55
|-0.95
|NTPC
|155.90
|-0.90
|-0.57
