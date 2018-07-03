GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slides 16 Paise to 68.96 Against US Dollar

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 79.80 points higher, or 0.22 per cent, at 35,344.21 in the opening trade.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slides 16 Paise to 68.96 Against US Dollar
Representative image
Mumbai: Extending losses for the second session, the rupee weakened by 16 paise to trade at 68.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on sustained capital outflows amid strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex dealers said apart from heavy demand for the US currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas, political uncertainty in Germany also weighed on the rupee.

On Monday, the rupee ended lower by 34 paise to end at a near five-year low of 68.80 against the buoyant US dollar in the midst of weak global trends and concerns on macro-economic front.
Dealers said a higher opening of the equity market capped the fall.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 79.80 points higher, or 0.22 per cent, at 35,344.21 in the opening trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,328.35 +63.94 ( +0.18%)

Nifty 50

10,671.25 +13.95 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,869.20 +17.85 +0.96
Reliance 976.30 +15.70 +1.63
Infosys 1,344.20 +9.50 +0.71
Vedanta 230.85 -9.00 -3.75
Axis Bank 516.65 +4.40 +0.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 60.60 -2.95 -4.64
RITES 219.80 +7.10 +3.34
8K Miles Soft 336.85 -54.80 -13.99
Fine Organics 845.60 +22.80 +2.77
Vedanta 231.05 -7.65 -3.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 160.45 +4.95 +3.18
Hero Motocorp 3,471.00 +55.60 +1.63
Reliance 976.00 +15.40 +1.60
TCS 1,869.25 +17.90 +0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,864.15 +29.00 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 160.25 +4.40 +2.82
Hero Motocorp 3,472.00 +58.40 +1.71
Reliance 975.70 +14.65 +1.52
Bajaj Auto 2,864.00 +24.85 +0.88
TCS 1,870.05 +14.45 +0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 230.80 -9.05 -3.77
Bharti Infratel 290.95 -7.95 -2.66
Power Grid Corp 182.20 -2.85 -1.54
Grasim 974.75 -12.55 -1.27
HDFC 1,877.25 -19.85 -1.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 230.90 -7.80 -3.27
Power Grid Corp 182.40 -2.85 -1.54
ICICI Bank 275.00 -2.45 -0.88
HDFC 1,878.40 -15.70 -0.83
SBI 258.00 -1.10 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery