Rupee Slides 4 Paise to 68.03 Against US Dollar
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 754.43 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee traded lower by 4 paise at 68.03 against the US dollar in early trade today, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.
Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.
Forex dealers said the euro and yen rising against the greenback, however, capped the rupee's fall.
Yesterday, the rupee had settled marginally up by 2 paise at 67.99 against the US currency.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 88.12 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 35,460.14 in opening trade today.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|289.05
|-3.95
|-1.35
|TCS
|1,833.55
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,412.25
|+26.40
|+1.11
|Tata Steel
|560.40
|+1.90
|+0.34
|Lupin
|909.00
|+6.80
|+0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,834.00
|+3.30
|+0.18
|Jubilant Food
|2,780.95
|-27.90
|-0.99
|CARE
|1,366.15
|-11.75
|-0.85
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,413.00
|+32.75
|+1.38
|ICICI Bank
|289.25
|-3.25
|-1.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|342.85
|+4.75
|+1.40
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,412.25
|+26.40
|+1.11
|Bajaj Finance
|2,274.00
|+30.85
|+1.38
|Bharti Airtel
|373.55
|+2.65
|+0.71
|Lupin
|909.00
|+6.80
|+0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,413.00
|+32.75
|+1.38
|Yes Bank
|333.40
|+2.15
|+0.65
|Asian Paints
|1,285.00
|+8.30
|+0.65
|ONGC
|165.35
|+1.00
|+0.61
|Bharti Airtel
|373.10
|+1.85
|+0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|312.25
|-9.85
|-3.06
|IOC
|168.95
|-4.95
|-2.85
|BPCL
|411.80
|-11.30
|-2.67
|Vedanta
|226.50
|-5.70
|-2.45
|Infosys
|1,243.65
|-23.75
|-1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,244.50
|-22.00
|-1.74
|NTPC
|154.45
|-2.25
|-1.44
|Adani Ports
|364.00
|-6.05
|-1.63
|Wipro
|262.05
|-3.55
|-1.34
|ICICI Bank
|289.25
|-3.25
|-1.11
