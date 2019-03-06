English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips 11 Paise to 70.60 Against Dollar in Opening Trade
The rupee opened weak at 70.60 at the interbank forex market down 11 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.55.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency. However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened weak at 70.60 at the interbank forex market down 11 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.55.
The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.
Foreign investors put in Rs 751.92 crore on a net basis in capital markets Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.76 per cent to USD 65.36 per barrel.
Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.
Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency. However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened weak at 70.60 at the interbank forex market down 11 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 70.55.
The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.
Foreign investors put in Rs 751.92 crore on a net basis in capital markets Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.76 per cent to USD 65.36 per barrel.
Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|370.50
|2.00
|Reliance
|1,255.05
|1.41
|Indiabulls Hsg
|743.00
|0.41
|Dewan Housing
|151.65
|13.26
|Wipro
|281.35
|3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Relaxo Footwear
|767.60
|2.25
|Dewan Housing
|151.50
|13.06
|Indiabulls Hsg
|742.35
|0.42
|Reliance
|1,255.40
|1.49
|ICICI Bank
|370.45
|2.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|281.40
|3.19
|Bharti Infratel
|304.50
|2.82
|Vedanta
|179.10
|2.37
|ICICI Bank
|370.50
|2.00
|Titan Company
|1,057.00
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|178.85
|2.23
|ICICI Bank
|370.55
|2.26
|Bajaj Finance
|2,747.00
|1.96
|SBI
|281.05
|1.81
|ITC
|287.55
|1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|476.20
|-1.70
|Hero Motocorp
|2,756.00
|-1.42
|Axis Bank
|722.60
|-1.29
|Tata Motors
|191.80
|-1.16
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,759.65
|-1.32
|Axis Bank
|723.00
|-1.24
|Tata Motors
|191.95
|-1.06
|HCL Tech
|1,044.00
|-0.87
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana To Play A Cop in Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15', First Look Unveiled
- No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!
- German Debt Collectors Seized Family's Pet Pug and Sold it on eBay Over Unpaid Taxes
- The Sharp RoBoHon Smartphone Concept is Incredibly Creepy And Yet Very Cute
- Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results