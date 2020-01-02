Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 11 Paise to 71.33 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Traders said rise in crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit, while sustained positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 11 Paise to 71.33 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 11 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid sustained rise in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of directional cues from the global market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.27 then fell to 71.33 against the dollar, showing a decline of 11 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.22 against the dollar.

Traders said rise in crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit, while sustained positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.30 per cent to USD 66.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 58.87 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 90.10 points up at 41,396.12 and Nifty higher by 34 points at 12,216.50.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 to 96.54.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,529.30 1.30
Sangam India 64.00 2.65
LKP Finance 89.00 -2.04
Bharat Wire Rop 32.30 1.89
Tata Steel 480.20 2.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,228.00 4.07
Tata Steel 480.15 2.65
Tata Motors 187.80 1.84
Bajaj Finance 4,293.75 1.50
Larsen 1,328.00 1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,153.40 -0.76
Bajaj Auto 3,125.00 -0.70
Titan Company 1,148.65 -0.54
Kotak Mahindra 1,664.30 -0.62
Sun Pharma 432.40 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram