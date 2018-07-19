GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 68.74 Against US Dollar

The benchmark Sensex rose by 142.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 36,515.58 in early session on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 68.74 Against US Dollar
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 12 paise to 68.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's firmness against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. However, a higher opening of the stock market capped the rupee's fall.

The local currency had depreciated 17 paise to settle at 68.62 on Wednesday against the greenback.

The benchmark Sensex rose by 142.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 36,515.58 in early session on Thursday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,470.30 +96.86 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,988.75 +8.30 ( +0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Ashok Leyland 111.80 +1.25 +1.13
Mindtree 973.20 -88.60 -8.34
Tata Steel 509.90 +5.65 +1.12
Reliance 1,096.55 +4.00 +0.37
Jindal Steel 188.95 +2.75 +1.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Ashok Leyland 112.00 +1.40 +1.27
AU Small Financ 627.90 -8.75 -1.37
Tata Steel 511.00 +6.30 +1.25
Lupin 809.00 -0.80 -0.10
Tata Chemicals 674.15 +6.35 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 209.90 +6.20 +3.04
Titan Company 869.40 +23.20 +2.74
Tata Motors 257.00 +5.15 +2.04
Bharti Airtel 343.75 +6.95 +2.06
M&M 920.85 +18.40 +2.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 210.00 +6.20 +3.04
Bharti Airtel 343.75 +6.95 +2.06
Tata Motors 256.80 +4.85 +1.92
M&M 920.00 +17.75 +1.97
Axis Bank 532.15 +7.95 +1.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 286.30 -12.95 -4.33
HPCL 281.05 -5.05 -1.77
Hindalco 208.65 -3.75 -1.77
HDFC 1,985.05 -24.40 -1.21
Bajaj Finance 2,459.30 -29.45 -1.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,986.85 -21.40 -1.07
Coal India 262.00 -2.00 -0.76
TCS 1,985.85 -11.45 -0.57
Hero Motocorp 3,495.00 -6.50 -0.19
Infosys 1,318.90 -3.50 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery