Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 71.78 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.76 then fell to 71.78 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 71.78 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a weak note and fell 12 paise to 71.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit is trading in a narrow range ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.76 then fell to 71.78 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar. Bankers and experts believe the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5, to support growth that has continued to slip.

Traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.

US President Donald Trump has announced imposition of tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as indicated that a deal with China might not be happening till next year's US presidential polls.

Speaking in London he is attending a NATO summit, Trump said Tuesday ''I have no deadline, no." In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election," Trump added.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.81 per cent to USD 61.31 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,131.12 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 62.79 points down at 40,612.66 and Nifty down 25.65 points to 11,968.55.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 97.72. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.46 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,006.20 +12.00 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.70 0.34
ICICI Bank 520.00 2.09
Bharti Infratel 257.10 3.48
SBI 337.90 0.49
Larsen 1,297.80 -1.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IWML 1,261.15 -1.86
Yes Bank 59.70 0.34
TCS 2,069.75 0.94
HUL 2,040.95 0.60
Indiabulls Hsg 291.85 0.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 257.10 3.48
Tata Motors 162.75 2.88
ICICI Bank 520.00 2.09
Eicher Motors 21,623.95 1.18
Wipro 239.40 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 162.80 2.94
TML-D 68.10 2.02
ICICI Bank 519.95 2.15
TCS 2,069.75 0.94
ONGC 128.65 0.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 250.30 -2.70
Larsen 1,297.80 -1.17
Tata Steel 394.85 -1.20
Coal India 203.50 -1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,991.00 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,298.30 -1.16
Tata Steel 394.80 -1.16
Reliance 1,566.55 -0.78
HDFC 2,307.50 -0.56
Vedanta 139.00 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com