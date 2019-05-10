Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rupee Slips 13 Paise to 70.07 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar against some major rival currencies overseas also pulled down the local unit, Forex traders said.

PTI

May 10, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Rupee Slips 13 Paise to 70.07 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 70.07 against the US dollar in early trade Friday as US-China trade-related concerns and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar against some major rival currencies overseas also pulled down the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 70.04 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 70.07 against the American currency, down 13 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 69.94 against the US dollar Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Thursday held out hopes of salvaging a trade deal with China.

"It's possible to do it," Trump said of the trade deal at the White House. "I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi." But Trump warned he was also more than happy to use tariffs in resolving his differences with China.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 655.36 crore on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 18.16 points higher at 37,577.07 and Nifty down 4.70 points at 11,297.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.31 per cent to USD 70.61 per barrel.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,592.83 +33.92 ( +0.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,312.80 +11.00 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 484.05 -6.76
Reliance 1,268.15 0.93
Voltas 571.30 -0.49
HCL Tech 1,086.50 -4.41
Yes Bank 166.50 -2.23
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 484.20 -6.70
Reliance 1,266.50 0.90
Yes Bank 166.60 -2.17
Bajaj Auto 2,974.30 -0.45
NIIT Tech 1,241.75 0.91
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 703.05 3.15
Bharti Airtel 324.05 2.73
Adani Ports 373.50 2.64
Zee Entertain 366.15 2.31
HDFC 1,937.90 1.22
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 323.70 2.53
HDFC 1,941.50 1.35
ICICI Bank 386.25 1.26
Axis Bank 737.40 1.01
HDFC Bank 2,313.35 0.97
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 484.05 -6.76
HCL Tech 1,086.50 -4.41
Yes Bank 166.50 -2.23
Bajaj Finance 2,913.20 -1.96
BPCL 361.15 -1.87
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 484.20 -6.70
HCL Tech 1,086.90 -3.99
Yes Bank 166.60 -2.17
Bajaj Finance 2,913.70 -1.89
Asian Paints 1,333.80 -1.62
