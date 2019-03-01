LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 14 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee rebounded by 52 paise to close at 70.72 against the US dollar on Thursday as sentiments revived on signs of de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 14 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 70.86 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on increased demand for the US currency from importers and foreign fund outflows.

Besides, strength in the dollar against major rival currencies on stronger US economic data also kept the pressure on the Indian rupee, dealers said.

However, a higher opening in domestic equities helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent, they added.

On the macro-economic front, a caution prevailed after official data showed that the country's economic growth slowed to a 5-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in the October-December period.

Also, economic growth estimate for the current fiscal year ending March 31 has been revised downwards to 7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. This is the lowest growth in the last five years.

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded by 52 paise to close at 70.72 against the US dollar as sentiments revived on signs of de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoting higher by 206.19 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 36,073.63 in opening deals.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,038.85 +171.41 ( +0.48%)

NIFTY 50

10,848.25 +55.75 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 600.45 3.79
Yes Bank 235.60 1.93
Bharti Airtel 306.85 -3.52
TCS 1,989.60 0.31
Reliance 1,229.95 -0.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 601.00 3.53
Yes Bank 235.60 1.90
Dewan Housing 129.10 1.49
Bharti Airtel 306.60 -3.57
SAIL 52.55 8.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 173.50 2.42
Adani Ports 333.05 2.21
IndusInd Bank 1,502.95 1.97
HPCL 227.95 2.06
Zee Entertain 475.75 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 173.50 2.42
IndusInd Bank 1,502.30 1.99
Yes Bank 235.60 1.90
Coal India 231.60 1.42
Tata Steel 509.40 1.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 306.90 -3.51
Cipla 548.90 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,612.15 -0.74
Axis Bank 707.00 -0.36
Wipro 367.85 -0.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 306.70 -3.54
Axis Bank 707.35 -0.28
Reliance 1,230.60 -0.08
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram