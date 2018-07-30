GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Slips 15 Paise to 68.80 Against US dollar

Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
Representational Image.
Mumbai: The rupee opened 15 paise weaker against the US dollar at 68.80 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of RBI's monetary policy review beginning on Monday.

Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. Global investors are also watching out for the US Federal Reserve meeting to decide interest rate.

The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 68.65 against the US currency after a roller coaster trading session. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 159.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,496.80 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak high of 11,309.35 in early trade on Monday.

