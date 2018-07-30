English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Slips 15 Paise to 68.80 Against US dollar
Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee opened 15 paise weaker against the US dollar at 68.80 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of RBI's monetary policy review beginning on Monday.
Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. Global investors are also watching out for the US Federal Reserve meeting to decide interest rate.
The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 68.65 against the US currency after a roller coaster trading session. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 159.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,496.80 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak high of 11,309.35 in early trade on Monday.
Also Watch
Traders said fresh month-end demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. Global investors are also watching out for the US Federal Reserve meeting to decide interest rate.
The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 68.65 against the US currency after a roller coaster trading session. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 159.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 37,496.80 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak high of 11,309.35 in early trade on Monday.
Also Watch
-
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.30
|+11.10
|+3.79
|Reliance
|1,138.70
|+8.85
|+0.78
|Bank of Baroda
|151.45
|+13.60
|+9.87
|SBI
|296.70
|+9.95
|+3.47
|PNB
|86.20
|+4.20
|+5.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,335.95
|+20.60
|+1.57
|Infosys
|1,357.70
|-16.85
|-1.23
|ICICI Bank
|304.10
|+10.80
|+3.68
|Bank of Baroda
|151.10
|+13.05
|+9.45
|Reliance
|1,138.80
|+9.20
|+0.81
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.20
|+11.00
|+3.75
|SBI
|296.75
|+10.00
|+3.49
|Vedanta
|225.45
|+5.70
|+2.59
|HPCL
|289.10
|+5.50
|+1.94
|Lupin
|828.90
|+13.65
|+1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.05
|+10.75
|+3.67
|SBI
|296.65
|+10.05
|+3.51
|Vedanta
|225.40
|+5.60
|+2.55
|HUL
|1,684.95
|+27.40
|+1.65
|M&M
|922.55
|+12.80
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|28,529.90
|-416.30
|-1.44
|HCL Tech
|950.05
|-13.40
|-1.39
|Wipro
|270.75
|-3.75
|-1.37
|HDFC Bank
|2,172.75
|-29.40
|-1.34
|Larsen
|1,295.25
|-16.20
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|270.30
|-4.20
|-1.53
|HDFC Bank
|2,172.00
|-31.40
|-1.43
|Larsen
|1,295.65
|-15.75
|-1.20
|Infosys
|1,357.70
|-16.85
|-1.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,300.35
|-10.65
|-0.81
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- From It 2 to Firestarter: Five Stephen King Adaptations Which are Currently in the Works
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- THE TIPPLING POINT | How This Captain Morgan Became a Hit on Land as Well
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Loading...
Loading...