Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 16 Paise to 68.58 Amid Heavy Domestic Equity Sales

The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid outflow of foreign funds. However, weakening of the American currency in the overseas market, and easing crude oil prices restricted the rupee's decline.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 16 Paise to 68.58 Amid Heavy Domestic Equity Sales
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee on Monday depreciated by 16 paise to 68.58 against the US dollar in early trade, mainly due to heavy selling in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

However, weakening of the American currency in the overseas market, and easing crude oil prices restricted the rupee's decline, forex traders said. The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid outflow of foreign funds, they added.

The BSE Sensex crashed 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, to trade at 39,107.72 on Monday. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened weak at 68.49 per dollar, and fell further to quote at 68.58, showing a decline of 16 paise over its previous close.

The rupee on Friday settled 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.07 per cent to 97.21.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.02 per cent to trade at $64.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 89.38 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 275.63 crore, as per provisional data. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent in the morning trade.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,867.87 -645.52 ( -1.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,609.00 -202.15 ( -1.71%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.50 6.07
Indiabulls Hsg 704.15 -3.19
SBI 355.05 -4.21
PNB 72.80 -11.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,151.90 -3.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.45 5.95
HDFC Bank 2,437.00 -1.55
Indiabulls Hsg 703.60 -3.22
Bajaj Finance 3,488.55 -6.20
PNB 72.70 -11.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.50 6.07
HCL Tech 1,036.00 1.93
Bharti Infratel 263.45 0.94
TCS 2,174.40 0.52
Tech Mahindra 682.25 0.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.45 5.95
HCL Tech 1,035.25 1.83
TCS 2,174.40 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,490.00 -6.16
ONGC 153.60 -4.89
IOC 145.00 -4.73
Hero Motocorp 2,396.35 -4.62
SBI 355.05 -4.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,488.55 -6.20
ONGC 153.75 -4.65
Hero Motocorp 2,396.90 -4.64
SBI 355.30 -4.13
Larsen 1,495.00 -3.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram