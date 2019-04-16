English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips 17 Paise to 69.59 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened at 69.55 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and fell to 69.59, down 17 paise over its last close.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 17 paise to 69.59 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened at 69.55 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and fell to 69.59, down 17 paise over its last close.
The rupee Monday had settled at 69.42 against the US dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 713.22 crore Monday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.27 per cent to trade at USD 70.99 per barrel.
Benchmark indices Sensex was trading 212.10 points up at 39,117.94 and Nifty was quoted at 11,743.80 points, up 53.45 points.
Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened at 69.55 at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and fell to 69.59, down 17 paise over its last close.
The rupee Monday had settled at 69.42 against the US dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 713.22 crore Monday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.27 per cent to trade at USD 70.99 per barrel.
Benchmark indices Sensex was trading 212.10 points up at 39,117.94 and Nifty was quoted at 11,743.80 points, up 53.45 points.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|146.60
|16.30
|Polycab
|655.05
|21.76
|TCS
|2,145.05
|1.50
|ICICI Bank
|404.95
|3.11
|Infosys
|722.05
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|146.55
|16.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,037.50
|0.49
|Polycab
|655.05
|21.76
|SpiceJet
|127.45
|6.79
|ICICI Lombard
|1,076.40
|0.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,803.00
|3.09
|ICICI Bank
|404.85
|3.08
|Titan Company
|1,116.55
|2.42
|Asian Paints
|1,459.10
|1.92
|Hindalco
|216.80
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,803.00
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|404.95
|3.11
|Asian Paints
|1,458.00
|1.79
|Larsen
|1,380.35
|1.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,457.20
|1.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.50
|-2.50
|Tata Motors
|227.20
|-1.96
|Bharti Airtel
|342.00
|-1.64
|Infosys
|722.00
|-0.76
|Cipla
|562.10
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|227.20
|-1.67
|Bharti Airtel
|342.05
|-1.55
|Infosys
|722.30
|-0.60
|Power Grid Corp
|197.20
|-0.45
|Coal India
|249.45
|-0.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- What Joe, Sophie Learned from Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Wedding And Won't Make That Mistake
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results