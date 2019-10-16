Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 17 Paise to 71.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.60 then fell to 71.71 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 17 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 17 Paise to 71.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 17 paise to 71.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising crude oil prices and increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

Forex traders said muted opening in domestic equities also weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.60 then fell to 71.71 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 17 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.54 against the US dollar.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 34.64 points down at 38,471.45 and Nifty higher by 8.25 points at 11,436.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 436.02 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 98.31.

Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, rose 0.24 per cent to USD 58.88 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.49 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, on the global front, China on Tuesday said that it was on the "same page" with the US on trade as it confirmed that the two countries are likely to sign a "phase one agreement" soon to end their trade war.

Beijing also confirmed that it has stepped up purchase of American agricultural produce in large quantities in a bid to address the trade deficit with the US, which last year climbed to USD 539 billion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,446.60 +18.30 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 513.50 4.73
Bajaj Finance 3,978.00 2.54
Reliance 1,371.65 0.55
Infosys 770.80 0.33
ACC 1,540.60 2.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Ajanta Pharma 962.95 0.87
BPCL 513.60 4.76
Indiabulls Hsg 190.80 0.93
MCX India 1,051.60 3.44
Bajaj Finance 3,978.80 2.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 513.50 4.73
Zee Entertain 262.25 4.61
Grasim 730.75 3.84
Bajaj Finance 3,978.00 2.54
Wipro 249.90 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,983.00 2.65
ICICI Bank 437.85 1.42
Yes Bank 41.10 1.23
Coal India 193.20 0.99
Bajaj Auto 3,034.90 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 150.35 -2.05
Adani Ports 406.05 -1.86
Hindalco 189.25 -1.71
Eicher Motors 18,975.00 -1.17
Bharti Infratel 253.90 -1.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 150.40 -1.99
M&M 579.05 -0.95
Power Grid Corp 199.20 -1.07
ITC 244.95 -1.03
Hero Motocorp 2,654.00 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram