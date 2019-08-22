Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 17 Paise to 71.72 vs US Dollar in Early Trade

Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit, while weakening of the dollar against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 17 Paise to 71.72 vs US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 17 paise to 71.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.65 then fell to 71.72 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 17 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.55 against the US dollar.

Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit, while weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices added support to the local unit.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to USD 60.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 770.81 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday simplified KYC requirements for foreign portfolio investors and permitted them to carry out off-market transfer of securities.

The proposals were cleared by the Sebi's board during its meeting here as part of efforts to simplify and expedite the registration process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading unchanged at 98.29.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.56 per cent in morning trade.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 149.51 points down at 36,910.86 and Nifty lower by 42.80 points at 10,875.90.

On the global front, Beijing has appealed to the US to 'meet China halfway' and end the tariff war. According to reports a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, expressed hope Washington can "get along us" and restore "mutually beneficial" trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,802.01 -258.36 ( -0.70%)

NIFTY 50

10,831.25 -87.45 ( -0.80%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.90 -7.66
Yes Bank 60.75 -7.11
DLF 144.35 -15.88
Indiabulls Hsg 450.90 -6.75
Maruti Suzuki 6,258.25 0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.80 -7.74
DLF 144.35 -15.88
Yes Bank 60.75 -7.11
Tata Steel 340.90 -0.63
Indiabulls Hsg 451.50 -6.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,456.15 3.00
Dr Reddys Labs 2,540.00 1.48
HUL 1,872.80 1.23
TCS 2,203.80 0.81
ITC 242.95 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,872.05 1.20
TCS 2,202.15 0.75
ITC 242.95 0.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,257.00 0.55
Bharti Airtel 355.55 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 451.30 -6.67
Yes Bank 62.15 -4.97
Vedanta 139.95 -1.72
Bajaj Finserv 6,889.60 -3.59
ONGC 119.50 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.85 -6.96
Vedanta 136.00 -2.79
Coal India 184.30 -2.36
NTPC 115.45 -2.12
IndusInd Bank 1,341.90 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram