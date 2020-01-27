Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 18 Paise to 71.51 against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened weak at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise over its previous close. The domestic currency however, gained some lost ground.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 18 Paise to 71.51 against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 18 paise to 71.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit, while easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the downfall.

The rupee opened weak at 71.51 at the interbank forex market, down 18 paise over its previous close.

The domestic currency however, gained some lost ground and was quoted at 71.44 against US dollar at 1002 hrs. The rupee had settled at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.14 per cent to USD 59.39 per barrel, amid expected demand slump over rising Coronavirus cases in China.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 659.11 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 97.87.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.56 per cent in morning trade.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 181.59 points down at 41,431.60 and Nifty down 63.55 points at 12,184.70.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 545.00 2.07
HDFC Bank 1,229.85 -1.15
Yes Bank 42.55 -0.47
SBI 320.35 -1.14
Indiabulls Hsg 327.55 1.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 544.50 1.98
UltraTechCement 4,722.05 1.75
M&M 576.15 1.47
Axis Bank 746.00 1.18
Nestle 15,843.95 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 471.10 -2.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,623.20 -1.26
Tata Motors 184.10 -1.26
HDFC Bank 1,229.85 -1.15
SBI 320.45 -1.11
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram