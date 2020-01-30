Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 19 Paise to 71.47 against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said most Asian currencies declined after the US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rates steady.Federal Open Market Committee kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5-1.75 per cent and gave a positive picture of the US economy.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 19 Paise to 71.47 against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image Representation.

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 19 paise to 71.47 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities, even as crude oil prices eased.

Forex traders said most Asian currencies declined after the US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rates steady. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5-1.75 per cent and gave a positive picture of the US economy.

"However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed concern over inability to get inflation to the 2 per cent level and the fact that corona virus can be the new risk on the horizon. This led to a safe-haven demand in dollar index and we saw a gap up opening in USD/INR spot," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The rupee opened weak at 71.39 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 71.47, down 19 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.27 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Market participants further said that factors like weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit, while easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.07 per cent to USD 59.17 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,014.27 crore on Wednesday as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 229.23 points down at 40,969.43 and Nifty down 49.90 points at 12,079.60.

Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak and awaiting cues from the Union Budget.

"If the rapid spread of the virus becomes a global emergency then we can see USD/INR spot to rallying towards 71.80/72.00 zone. Meanwhile, we have the Union Budget this weekend, ahead of which spot may remain on an edge," Gupta said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 606.95 -0.34
Tata Motors 185.65 -1.28
Bajaj Finance 4,356.65 -1.47
Escorts 809.65 8.21
Reliance 1,445.30 -2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,158.25 2.16
ICICI Bank 529.20 0.52
Power Grid Corp 193.50 0.60
HDFC 2,411.60 0.33
NTPC 113.30 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,445.30 -2.32
SBI 308.40 -2.53
Tech Mahindra 788.15 -1.99
Nestle 15,573.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,233.20 -1.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram