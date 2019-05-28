Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 22 Paise to 69.73 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened weak at 69.68 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 22 paise over its last close.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 22 Paise to 69.73 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 22 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday, owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex traders said the strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and weak opening in domestic equities added pressure to the local unit.

However, foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices restricted the fall in the domestic currency.

The rupee opened weak at 69.68 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 22 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 69.51 against the US dollar Monday.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.11 per cent to USD 70.03 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) infused Rs 1,215.36 crore on a net basis Monday, provisional data showed.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 33.21 points down at 39,650.08 and Nifty down 23.45 points at 11,901.30.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,705.09 +21.80 ( +0.05%)

NIFTY 50

11,927.80 +3.05 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,667.50 0.32
Yes Bank 154.70 5.38
Zee Entertain 368.90 2.19
Reliance 1,325.95 1.17
Adani Ports 417.45 1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 150.00 2.92
Yes Bank 154.70 5.49
Interglobe Avi 1,699.00 2.16
Karur Vysya 79.70 -1.42
Zee Entertain 368.90 2.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 154.75 5.42
Coal India 250.70 2.70
JSW Steel 295.10 2.55
Hindalco 205.15 2.27
Zee Entertain 362.35 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 154.70 5.49
Coal India 250.70 2.72
Tata Motors 185.25 2.15
TCS 2,087.90 1.66
Asian Paints 1,384.95 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 269.50 -3.60
HDFC 2,124.15 -1.90
Larsen 1,579.90 -1.01
Hero Motocorp 2,791.00 -1.07
Grasim 921.15 -1.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,127.20 -1.82
Hero Motocorp 2,784.20 -1.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,512.50 -0.92
Larsen 1,579.00 -0.85
Bharti Airtel 347.55 -0.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram