English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade
The local unit opened weak at 69.75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.78 down 24 paise over its last close.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 24 paise to 69.78 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks and rising crude oil prices.
Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The local unit opened weak at 69.75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.78 down 24 paise over its last close. The currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.63 at 0920 hrs.
The rupee on Wednesday had strengthened by 17 paise to close at a two-month high of 69.54 against the US dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to trade at USD 67.80 per barrel.
Indian bourses rallied in early trade Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 128.39 points up at 37,880.47 and Nifty at 11,374.99 points, up 33.20 points.
Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The local unit opened weak at 69.75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.78 down 24 paise over its last close. The currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.63 at 0920 hrs.
The rupee on Wednesday had strengthened by 17 paise to close at a two-month high of 69.54 against the US dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to trade at USD 67.80 per barrel.
Indian bourses rallied in early trade Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 128.39 points up at 37,880.47 and Nifty at 11,374.99 points, up 33.20 points.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|250.95
|2.72
|Reliance
|1,350.70
|0.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,675.55
|2.40
|Just Dial
|637.00
|1.66
|HDFC
|1,953.20
|0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Laurus Labs
|371.00
|2.13
|Reliance
|1,349.00
|0.17
|Yes Bank
|250.80
|2.64
|Just Dial
|637.50
|2.63
|Relaxo Footwear
|745.00
|1.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.75
|3.07
|Yes Bank
|250.95
|2.72
|IndusInd Bank
|1,675.55
|2.40
|Sun Pharma
|465.65
|2.00
|IOC
|150.55
|1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|250.80
|2.64
|NTPC
|152.70
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,675.60
|2.40
|Sun Pharma
|465.55
|2.07
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|1.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|187.70
|-3.62
|HCL Tech
|1,007.95
|-1.98
|UltraTechCement
|3,945.70
|-1.99
|Tech Mahindra
|779.60
|-1.31
|Hero Motocorp
|2,768.30
|-1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,007.75
|-1.99
|Hero Motocorp
|2,769.00
|-1.32
|ICICI Bank
|388.15
|-0.94
|ITC
|292.55
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,985.55
|-0.78
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
- Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Soaked Throwback Pictures With Virat Kohli, See Pics
- Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter
- NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity’s Parting Shot is a Beautiful Panorama
- One of Your Grandparents Died Because of Air Pollution, You Probably Will Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results