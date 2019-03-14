LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade

The local unit opened weak at 69.75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.78 down 24 paise over its last close.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 24 paise to 69.78 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks and rising crude oil prices.

Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

However, sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The local unit opened weak at 69.75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.78 down 24 paise over its last close. The currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.63 at 0920 hrs.

The rupee on Wednesday had strengthened by 17 paise to close at a two-month high of 69.54 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to trade at USD 67.80 per barrel.

Indian bourses rallied in early trade Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 128.39 points up at 37,880.47 and Nifty at 11,374.99 points, up 33.20 points.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,715.65 -36.52 ( -0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,324.20 -17.50 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 250.95 2.72
Reliance 1,350.70 0.25
IndusInd Bank 1,675.55 2.40
Just Dial 637.00 1.66
HDFC 1,953.20 0.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Laurus Labs 371.00 2.13
Reliance 1,349.00 0.17
Yes Bank 250.80 2.64
Just Dial 637.50 2.63
Relaxo Footwear 745.00 1.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.75 3.07
Yes Bank 250.95 2.72
IndusInd Bank 1,675.55 2.40
Sun Pharma 465.65 2.00
IOC 150.55 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 250.80 2.64
NTPC 152.70 2.79
IndusInd Bank 1,675.60 2.40
Sun Pharma 465.55 2.07
Bharti Airtel 341.55 1.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 187.70 -3.62
HCL Tech 1,007.95 -1.98
UltraTechCement 3,945.70 -1.99
Tech Mahindra 779.60 -1.31
Hero Motocorp 2,768.30 -1.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,007.75 -1.99
Hero Motocorp 2,769.00 -1.32
ICICI Bank 388.15 -0.94
ITC 292.55 -0.76
TCS 1,985.55 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram