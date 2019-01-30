English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips 25 Paise to 71.36 Against Dollar in Early Trade
The strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to 71.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid strengthening of the American currency and rising crude prices.
Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
However, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.34 then fell further to 71.36 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise lower at 71.11 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 61.49 per barrel, higher by 0.28 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a higher note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,775.46 , up 155.10 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 37.70 points at 10,689.90.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
However, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.34 then fell further to 71.36 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise lower at 71.11 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 61.49 per barrel, higher by 0.28 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a higher note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,775.46 , up 155.10 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 37.70 points at 10,689.90.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|686.30
|3.87
|Yes Bank
|201.55
|-0.67
|ICICI Bank
|359.00
|3.50
|Dewan Housing
|161.20
|-5.01
|Bajaj Finance
|2,597.30
|3.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|686.50
|3.89
|Dewan Housing
|161.40
|-5.09
|Yes Bank
|201.50
|-0.54
|Bajaj Finance
|2,597.00
|3.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|673.40
|-3.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|686.30
|3.87
|ICICI Bank
|359.00
|3.50
|Bajaj Finance
|2,597.30
|3.25
|Tata Steel
|457.25
|3.03
|HCL Tech
|1,016.95
|2.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|686.50
|3.89
|ICICI Bank
|358.90
|3.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,597.00
|3.39
|Tata Steel
|457.30
|2.82
|HCL Tech
|1,017.00
|2.92
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|672.95
|-3.67
|HPCL
|228.50
|-2.89
|JSW Steel
|263.75
|-2.66
|HDFC
|1,876.15
|-2.40
|BPCL
|336.70
|-2.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,876.50
|-2.20
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,229.20
|-1.74
|ONGC
|139.15
|-1.45
|TCS
|1,957.50
|-1.29
|HDFC Bank
|2,034.75
|-1.13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Upcoming Kia SP2i Compact SUV Showcased in India, Production Starts
- Apple Will Reduce iPhone Prices in Some Countries, as iPhone Sales Revenue Fell 15 Percent in Q1 2019
- After ISIS Destroyed Ancient Treasures, Mosul Museum Reopens with Modern Collection
- Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results