LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 25 Paise to 71.36 Against Dollar in Early Trade

The strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 25 Paise to 71.36 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to 71.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid strengthening of the American currency and rising crude prices.

Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities capped the losses for the domestic unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.34 then fell further to 71.36 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise lower at 71.11 against the US dollar.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore, provisional data showed.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 61.49 per barrel, higher by 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a higher note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,775.46 , up 155.10 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 37.70 points at 10,689.90.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,547.83 -44.67 ( -0.13%)

NIFTY 50

10,629.70 -22.50 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 686.30 3.87
Yes Bank 201.55 -0.67
ICICI Bank 359.00 3.50
Dewan Housing 161.20 -5.01
Bajaj Finance 2,597.30 3.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 686.50 3.89
Dewan Housing 161.40 -5.09
Yes Bank 201.50 -0.54
Bajaj Finance 2,597.00 3.39
Indiabulls Hsg 673.40 -3.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 686.30 3.87
ICICI Bank 359.00 3.50
Bajaj Finance 2,597.30 3.25
Tata Steel 457.25 3.03
HCL Tech 1,016.95 2.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 686.50 3.89
ICICI Bank 358.90 3.46
Bajaj Finance 2,597.00 3.39
Tata Steel 457.30 2.82
HCL Tech 1,017.00 2.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.95 -3.67
HPCL 228.50 -2.89
JSW Steel 263.75 -2.66
HDFC 1,876.15 -2.40
BPCL 336.70 -2.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,876.50 -2.20
Kotak Mahindra 1,229.20 -1.74
ONGC 139.15 -1.45
TCS 1,957.50 -1.29
HDFC Bank 2,034.75 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram