Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 33 Paise to 71.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said market participants were cautious after the benchmark 30-share sensitive index, Sensex, plummeted 1,083.85 points to 38,661.81 in opening session amid global selloff.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 33 Paise to 71.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 33 paise against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said market participants were cautious after the benchmark 30-share sensitive index, Sensex, plummeted 1,083.85 points to 38,661.81 in opening session amid global selloff.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.90 then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.94 against the American currency, registering a fall of 33 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.61 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Moreover, investor sentiment remained fragile amid sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over the impact of corona virus outbreak on the global economy, traders said.

China reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic on Friday and 327 fresh cases. The death toll now stands at 2,788 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.

Besides, market participants will be keeping an eye on third quarter GDP number scheduled to be released later in the day. Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Friday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1,133.63 points lower at 38,612.03 and wide-based Nifty was down 339.90 points at 11,293.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,127.36 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market supported the rupee and restricted the downfall to some extent. Brent crude futures the global oil benchmark, fell 2.24 per cent to trade at USD 51.01 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 98.47. The 10 year bond yield was at 6.37 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 130.50 -11.35
IWML 1,457.00 -3.23
Bharti Infratel 214.15 -4.14
Vedanta 116.10 -11.03
IRCTC 1,790.00 -6.21
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 131.20 -9.52
Tata Steel 381.20 -7.66
Bajaj Finance 4,459.85 -6.31
Tech Mahindra 761.95 -5.91
Infosys 734.65 -5.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram