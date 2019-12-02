Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 4 Paise to 71.78 Against Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Economic Growth Concerns

India's GDP growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019, dragged mainly by deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity, according to official data released on Friday.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Slips 4 Paise to 71.78 Against Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Economic Growth Concerns
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 4 paise to 71.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as economic growth concerns and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy.

Forex traders said investors traded the cautious path after India's Q2 GDP growth dipped to over 6-yr low of 4.5 per cent.

India's GDP growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019, dragged mainly by deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity, according to official data released on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.78 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 4 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.74 against the US dollar.

The rupee, however, pared initial losses and was trading at 71.69 against the US dollar at 0935 hrs.

Traders noted that the strengthening of the American dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

However, positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 142.28 points up at 40,936.09 and Nifty higer by 28.10 points at 12,084.15.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,892.29 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 98.31.

Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, rose 1.26 per cent to USD 61.26 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.46 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,060.40 +4.35 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,592.75 2.68
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.36
Yes Bank 68.10 -0.29
Indiabulls Hsg 291.75 0.43
Vodafone Idea 8.40 22.63
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.05 -0.37
Indiabulls Hsg 291.80 0.50
Bajaj Finance 3,938.10 -3.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,619.35 0.31
Reliance 1,593.00 2.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.36
Grasim 815.90 3.67
Reliance 1,592.75 2.68
Bharti Infratel 283.30 2.53
Zee Entertain 297.90 1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 475.00 7.39
Reliance 1,593.00 2.71
HUL 2,050.00 0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,576.35 0.46
Tata Motors 161.90 0.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,939.00 -3.32
Tech Mahindra 741.65 -2.60
Eicher Motors 22,301.10 -2.54
Bajaj Finserv 8,925.95 -2.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,858.10 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,938.10 -3.32
Tech Mahindra 741.50 -2.63
Sun Pharma 443.30 -1.45
Power Grid Corp 190.75 -1.34
Tata Steel 422.35 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram