English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Rupee Slips 48 Paise to 71.73 Against Dollar in Early Trade
The strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit. However, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.
Image for representation: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday depreciated by 48 paise to 71.73 in early trade on the forex market ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review meet and lower opening in domestic equity market.
Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.
However, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.57 then fell further to 71.73 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 48 paise over its previous closing.
On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said sentiments were muted ahead of the next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled between 5th and 7th February.
Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 1,315.89 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 62.73 per barrel, lower by 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a lower note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,368.12, down 101.31 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading down by 32.25 points at 10,861.40.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.
However, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.57 then fell further to 71.73 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 48 paise over its previous closing.
On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said sentiments were muted ahead of the next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled between 5th and 7th February.
Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 1,315.89 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 62.73 per barrel, lower by 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a lower note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,368.12, down 101.31 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading down by 32.25 points at 10,861.40.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|117.35
|5.53
|Titan Company
|1,039.95
|4.88
|Yes Bank
|181.40
|-2.26
|Zee Entertain
|351.75
|-0.75
|Reliance
|1,263.80
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,039.00
|4.81
|Dewan Housing
|117.80
|5.70
|Yes Bank
|181.50
|-2.24
|Rel Capital
|155.85
|-17.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|669.60
|-1.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,039.95
|4.88
|Eicher Motors
|20,357.15
|3.53
|ONGC
|146.10
|3.03
|Bajaj Auto
|2,660.00
|2.20
|Reliance
|1,263.80
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|146.05
|2.82
|Bajaj Auto
|2,657.00
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,263.90
|1.33
|HUL
|1,804.50
|0.46
|HDFC Bank
|2,098.00
|0.30
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|456.75
|-3.78
|Hindalco
|205.85
|-2.63
|Bharti Airtel
|304.40
|-2.39
|Yes Bank
|181.40
|-2.26
|HPCL
|228.25
|-2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|456.80
|-3.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,479.00
|-2.55
|Yes Bank
|181.50
|-2.24
|Bharti Airtel
|304.10
|-2.31
|M&M
|672.00
|-2.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results