Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Rupee Slips 48 Paise to 71.73 Against Dollar in Early Trade

The strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit. However, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Rupee Slips 48 Paise to 71.73 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday depreciated by 48 paise to 71.73 in early trade on the forex market ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review meet and lower opening in domestic equity market.

Forex traders said strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.

However, easing crude prices and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.57 then fell further to 71.73 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 48 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said sentiments were muted ahead of the next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled between 5th and 7th February.

Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 1,315.89 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data showed.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 62.73 per barrel, lower by 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a lower note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,368.12, down 101.31 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading down by 32.25 points at 10,861.40.

