BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rupee Slips 48 Paise to 76.08 Against Dollar in Early Trade Amid Coronavirus Fears

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Indian rupee fell 48 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise across the world and in India.


Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.


The rupee opened weak at 75.97 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.08, down 48 paise over its last close.


The rupee had settled at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday.


Forex markets in India were closed on April 1 for the annual closing of banks and on April 2 on account of Ram Navami.


According to Reliance Securities "rising coronavirus cases in India and globally could also weigh on sentiments as investors could continue to buy the safe haven Dollars".


There are more than one million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide and in India, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 2,000-mark.


Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.24 per cent to USD 28.97 per barrel.


Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,116.79 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.


Domestic bourses opened on a negative note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 353.48 points down at 27,911.83 and Nifty down 118.25 points at 8,135.55.


The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 100.20.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres