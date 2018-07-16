English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Slips 6 Paise Against US Dollar
Mumbai: The rupee fell 6 paise to 68.59 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh buying of the American currency by importers.
Besides, India's trade deficit widening to a more than a three-and-a-half-year high of USD 16.6 billion due to costlier crude oil imports, too kept pressure on the rupee.
On Friday, the rupee saw a marginal four paise rise in its value at 68.53 a dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 117.08 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 36,658.71 in opening trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.35
|+40.95
|+3.11
|ICICI Bank
|258.20
|-9.55
|-3.57
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.00
|-226.85
|-9.78
|Reliance
|1,077.80
|-22.00
|-2.00
|PC Jeweller
|92.15
|-27.75
|-23.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JTEKT India
|99.05
|+3.35
|+3.50
|Infosys
|1,358.75
|+49.65
|+3.79
|Lupin
|830.00
|-35.20
|-4.07
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,095.00
|-222.45
|-9.60
|PC Jeweller
|92.25
|-27.70
|-23.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.35
|+40.95
|+3.11
|Tech Mahindra
|652.95
|+11.90
|+1.86
|Wipro
|285.50
|+4.65
|+1.66
|NTPC
|155.40
|+2.45
|+1.60
|HUL
|1,762.50
|+19.85
|+1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.75
|+49.65
|+3.79
|Wipro
|285.60
|+4.90
|+1.75
|NTPC
|155.15
|+2.45
|+1.60
|HUL
|1,762.65
|+21.50
|+1.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,945.00
|+21.55
|+1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.00
|-226.85
|-9.78
|Lupin
|829.80
|-35.80
|-4.14
|Sun Pharma
|536.10
|-23.65
|-4.23
|Tata Steel
|535.50
|-23.10
|-4.14
|Bharti Airtel
|344.90
|-14.05
|-3.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|535.00
|-23.15
|-4.15
|Sun Pharma
|536.00
|-23.15
|-4.14
|Bharti Airtel
|345.00
|-13.05
|-3.64
|ICICI Bank
|258.20
|-9.85
|-3.67
|Tata Motors
|256.75
|-7.40
|-2.80
