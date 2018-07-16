GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Slips 6 Paise Against US Dollar

Traders said dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and fresh demand of the US currency from importers weighed on investor sentiment.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Photo used for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee fell 6 paise to 68.59 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh buying of the American currency by importers.

Besides, India's trade deficit widening to a more than a three-and-a-half-year high of USD 16.6 billion due to costlier crude oil imports, too kept pressure on the rupee.

On Friday, the rupee saw a marginal four paise rise in its value at 68.53 a dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 117.08 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 36,658.71 in opening trade.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
