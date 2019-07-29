Rupee Slips 6 Paise to 68.95 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 68.92 then fell to 68.95 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 6 paise over its previous closing.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 6 paise to 68.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 68.92 then fell to 68.95 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 6 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 68.89 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31.
Besides, market participants are also looking forward to the US and China trade talks, which can impact rupee movement.
The US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute.
Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows weighed on the local unit, while weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices added support to the local unit.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 63.25 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,503.26 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 71.38 points down at 37,811.41 and Nifty lower by 29.55 points at 11,254.75
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.30
|3.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|577.15
|-7.56
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.50
|0.03
|Yes Bank
|92.90
|-3.28
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,641.40
|-2.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.15
|3.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|575.05
|-7.87
|CPSE ETF
|24.32
|-1.50
|Bajaj Finance
|3,263.40
|-0.08
|Yes Bank
|92.90
|-3.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.05
|3.68
|HCL Tech
|1,006.70
|0.52
|Infosys
|789.10
|0.27
|Tech Mahindra
|645.45
|0.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,512.90
|0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|430.95
|3.72
|HCL Tech
|1,006.00
|0.45
|Infosys
|789.15
|0.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,512.20
|0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|574.25
|-8.02
|Grasim
|820.00
|-6.28
|Tata Motors
|139.65
|-5.10
|Bajaj Auto
|2,491.05
|-4.87
|Vedanta
|156.10
|-4.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|139.70
|-5.10
|Vedanta
|156.20
|-4.79
|Bajaj Auto
|2,494.55
|-4.77
|Hero Motocorp
|2,384.25
|-3.40
|Yes Bank
|92.90
|-3.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- Vodafone Rewards Now Offers Cashback, Extra Data And More With Every Prepaid Recharge
- Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable