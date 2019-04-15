English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 69.24 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened strong at 69.07 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 69.24 down 7 paise over its last close.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 7 paise to 69.24 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic unit.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened strong at 69.07 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 69.24 down 7 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 69.17 against the US dollar on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 897.45 crore Friday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to trade at USD 71.45 per barrel.
Benchmark equity index Sensex was trading 78.27 points up at 38,845.38, and the broader Nifty was at 11,671.20 points, up 27.75 points.
Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic unit.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
The rupee opened strong at 69.07 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 69.24 down 7 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 69.17 against the US dollar on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 897.45 crore Friday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to trade at USD 71.45 per barrel.
Benchmark equity index Sensex was trading 78.27 points up at 38,845.38, and the broader Nifty was at 11,671.20 points, up 27.75 points.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.95
|-3.45
|TCS
|2,078.00
|3.15
|PC Jeweller
|122.40
|9.38
|Tata Motors
|225.80
|4.56
|Metropolis
|951.50
|8.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|122.30
|9.25
|Infosys
|722.75
|-3.36
|SpiceJet
|116.50
|6.01
|TCS
|2,078.30
|3.21
|Tata Motors
|225.75
|4.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.80
|4.56
|TCS
|2,078.00
|3.15
|Tata Steel
|548.75
|2.83
|Coal India
|246.65
|2.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,701.65
|2.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.75
|4.59
|TCS
|2,078.30
|3.21
|Coal India
|246.60
|2.84
|Tata Steel
|547.75
|2.62
|Hero Motocorp
|2,700.10
|2.27
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.95
|-3.45
|Sun Pharma
|459.40
|-1.21
|Bharti Infratel
|311.65
|-0.95
|IOC
|154.00
|-0.87
|BPCL
|358.85
|-0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|722.75
|-3.36
|Sun Pharma
|459.50
|-1.03
|ONGC
|157.00
|-0.51
|Bharti Airtel
|339.70
|-0.54
|HDFC
|2,019.50
|-0.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400
- Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
- Ride Hailing App MAuto Puts Transgenders, Hijab-Clad Women in the Driver’s Seat
- Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale in Asia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results