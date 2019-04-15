SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 69.24 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened strong at 69.07 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 69.24 down 7 paise over its last close.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 69.24 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 7 paise to 69.24 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic unit.

However, sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened strong at 69.07 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 69.24 down 7 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 69.17 against the US dollar on Friday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 897.45 crore Friday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to trade at USD 71.45 per barrel.

Benchmark equity index Sensex was trading 78.27 points up at 38,845.38, and the broader Nifty was at 11,671.20 points, up 27.75 points.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,852.69 +85.58 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,671.75 +28.30 ( +0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.95 -3.45
TCS 2,078.00 3.15
PC Jeweller 122.40 9.38
Tata Motors 225.80 4.56
Metropolis 951.50 8.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 122.30 9.25
Infosys 722.75 -3.36
SpiceJet 116.50 6.01
TCS 2,078.30 3.21
Tata Motors 225.75 4.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.80 4.56
TCS 2,078.00 3.15
Tata Steel 548.75 2.83
Coal India 246.65 2.43
Hero Motocorp 2,701.65 2.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.75 4.59
TCS 2,078.30 3.21
Coal India 246.60 2.84
Tata Steel 547.75 2.62
Hero Motocorp 2,700.10 2.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.95 -3.45
Sun Pharma 459.40 -1.21
Bharti Infratel 311.65 -0.95
IOC 154.00 -0.87
BPCL 358.85 -0.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 722.75 -3.36
Sun Pharma 459.50 -1.03
ONGC 157.00 -0.51
Bharti Airtel 339.70 -0.54
HDFC 2,019.50 -0.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram