Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 70.63 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 70.63 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 70.37 then lost momentum and fell to 70.63 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 70.56 against the US dollar.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 255.85 points down at 38,566.72 and Nifty lower by 83.20 points at 11,429.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 213.60 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 99.13.

Forex traders said rising crude oil prices weighed on the rupee. Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 61.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.70 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, on the global front, China will send its top trade negotiator to US for trade talks. China's top trade negotiator will lead an upcoming trade talks with the United States, a senior Chinese official said Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,512.23 -310.34 ( -0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,423.70 -88.70 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 307.90 -21.07
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.77
IndusInd Bank 1,394.50 -5.83
Axis Bank 692.75 -1.12
ICICI Bank 434.90 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 307.80 -20.97
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.86
ICICI Bank 434.70 -3.22
IndusInd Bank 1,394.25 -5.99
Voltamp Trans 1,175.00 -0.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 477.50 1.64
UPL 591.00 1.54
HCL Tech 1,055.35 1.37
Infosys 792.40 1.30
Bajaj Finserv 8,655.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,055.50 1.36
Infosys 792.65 1.32
TCS 2,078.65 1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,105.15 0.98
ITC 254.95 0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.45 -10.87
Zee Entertain 255.40 -6.63
IndusInd Bank 1,392.30 -5.98
ICICI Bank 434.50 -3.27
Vedanta 152.05 -3.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.50 -10.86
IndusInd Bank 1,394.25 -5.99
ICICI Bank 434.65 -3.23
Vedanta 152.15 -3.21
Tata Steel 349.65 -2.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram