Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 71.27 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.24 then fell to 71.27 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 71.27 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 71.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking muted opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.24 then fell to 71.27 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.20 against the US dollar.

Traders were also awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.31 per cent to USD 64.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 867.66 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 17.12 points down at 40,428.03 and Nifty lower by 14.05 points at 11,907.45.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 97.71.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.68 per cent in morning trade.

