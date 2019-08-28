Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Slips 9 Paise to 71.57 vs US Dollar in Early Trade

Rupee and most Asian currencies like South Korean won, Thai Baht, Malaysian ringgit, Japanese yen and Indonesian rupiah were trading lower.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 9 Paise to 71.57 vs US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated marginally by 9 paise to 71.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said concerns about US-China trade spat kept market participants edgy. Rupee and most Asian currencies like South Korean won, Thai Baht, Malaysian ringgit, Japanese yen and Indonesian rupiah were trading lower, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.50 then fell to 71.57 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing.

The domestic currency however pared the initial losses and was trading at 71.51 against the American currency at 0943 hours.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.48 against the US dollar. Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities, strengthening of the American unit vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 per cent to $59.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.07, higher by 0.08 per cent.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 28.78 points down at 37,612.49 and Nifty higher by 11.50 points at 11,093.85.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,353.95 -287.32 ( -0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,020.05 -85.30 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,374.50 -0.84
Yes Bank 59.95 -7.05
Tata Motors 116.85 -2.91
Indiabulls Hsg 452.85 -3.96
HDFC Bank 2,230.60 -1.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,817.10 -2.39
Yes Bank 59.95 -6.77
Tata Motors 117.05 -2.70
HDFC Bank 2,230.75 -1.27
Indiabulls Hsg 453.70 -3.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 798.30 1.74
HCL Tech 1,110.00 1.55
Eicher Motors 16,190.05 1.22
Tech Mahindra 682.55 0.92
Bharti Infratel 247.00 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,110.05 1.53
Infosys 797.55 1.60
Bajaj Auto 2,782.25 0.58
Power Grid Corp 207.75 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 61.00 -5.43
Vedanta 133.05 -3.66
Indiabulls Hsg 454.00 -3.71
Tata Steel 339.75 -3.18
Tata Motors 117.85 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 -6.77
Vedanta 132.60 -3.77
Tata Steel 339.75 -3.19
M&M 538.90 -3.00
Coal India 186.65 -2.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram