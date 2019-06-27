Rupee Slips by 17 Paise to 69.32 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened weak at 69.29 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.32, down 17 paise over its last close.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 69.32 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday as strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the local unit.
Forex traders said, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are trading the cautious path amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.
The rupee opened weak at 69.29 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.32, down 17 paise over its last close. The domestic unit had settled at 69.15 against the US dollar Wednesday.
On the global front, the trade concerns between the US and China, and rising US-Iran tensions are poised to dominate a high-stakes G20 summit from Friday.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 96.34. Meanwhile, foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the domestic currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 106.26 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 74.26 points higher at 39,666.34 and Nifty up 20.50 points at 11,868.05. Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.39 per cent to USD 66.23 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|640.50
|4.61
|Reliance
|1,285.05
|-0.70
|SBI
|359.90
|0.49
|BEML
|922.95
|1.29
|HDFC Bank
|2,482.20
|0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,095.00
|-0.45
|Embassy Office
|370.00
|0.00
|Nestle
|11,700.00
|-0.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|640.90
|4.71
|Reliance Infra
|61.20
|0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|640.70
|4.65
|Eicher Motors
|19,551.20
|2.09
|M&M
|656.80
|2.07
|Tata Motors
|163.85
|1.71
|Grasim
|934.10
|1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|656.05
|1.99
|Tata Motors
|163.70
|1.61
|Axis Bank
|800.00
|1.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,454.30
|1.32
|HUL
|1,781.00
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|701.60
|-2.30
|UPL
|945.45
|-1.36
|Power Grid Corp
|206.85
|-1.34
|Adani Ports
|409.50
|-1.31
|Wipro
|283.05
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|206.80
|-1.45
|Bharti Airtel
|342.55
|-0.81
|Reliance
|1,284.45
|-0.78
|Infosys
|735.75
|-0.53
|HCL Tech
|1,076.10
|-0.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s