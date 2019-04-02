English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips by 22 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 69.32 and weakened further to 69.37 to the US dollar.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 22 paise to trade at 69.36 to the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 69.32 and weakened further to 69.37 to the US dollar. However, it recovered partially to quote at 69.36 against the dollar at 0912 hours.
The Indian unit had appreciated by 16 paise on Friday to close at 69.14. The forex market was closed on Monday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 898.79 crore Monday, as per provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.23 per cent to trade at USD 67.17 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted above 39,000-level and the NSE Nifty went past the key 11,700-mark in early deals on Tuesday.
