LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips by 22 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 69.32 and weakened further to 69.37 to the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips by 22 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 22 paise to trade at 69.36 to the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 69.32 and weakened further to 69.37 to the US dollar. However, it recovered partially to quote at 69.36 against the dollar at 0912 hours.

The Indian unit had appreciated by 16 paise on Friday to close at 69.14. The forex market was closed on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 898.79 crore Monday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.23 per cent to trade at USD 67.17 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted above 39,000-level and the NSE Nifty went past the key 11,700-mark in early deals on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,056.65 +184.78 ( +0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,713.20 +44.05 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 202.95 8.33
Reliance 1,389.70 -0.15
SBI 329.00 1.94
TCS 2,079.30 2.35
Zee Entertain 417.70 -3.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
CG Consumer 222.15 -3.52
Tata Motors 202.80 8.36
Shoppers Stop 474.35 0.40
AB Capital 103.05 -0.19
Reliance 1,388.45 -0.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 202.95 8.33
Bharti Airtel 356.45 4.59
Eicher Motors 20,583.50 2.67
TCS 2,079.30 2.35
GAIL 362.60 2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 202.80 8.36
Bharti Airtel 357.55 5.08
TCS 2,079.50 2.37
Bajaj Finance 3,069.00 2.25
Power Grid Corp 199.75 2.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 273.95 -3.47
Zee Entertain 417.70 -3.24
BPCL 380.50 -2.91
Bajaj Auto 2,853.10 -2.15
Sun Pharma 469.70 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,855.10 -2.14
Sun Pharma 469.85 -1.92
Vedanta 187.65 -0.71
Tata Steel 531.10 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,102.90 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram