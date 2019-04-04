English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips by 25 Paise to 68.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex traders said below-normal monsoon forecast by private firm Skymet and a probable dovish policy stance by the RBI weighed on the domestic unit.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision and foreign fund outflows.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 68.56 then fell further to 68.66 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing.
The local unit, however, pared some losses and was quoted at 68.62 against the American currency at 0930 hrs.
The rupee had surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday.
Forex traders said below-normal monsoon forecast by private firm Skymet and a probable dovish policy stance by the RBI weighed on the domestic unit.
Monsoon rains may be "below normal" this year, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Wednesday attributing it to the El Nino phenomenon.
The outcome of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected before noon on Thursday.
Besides, strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows also added pressure on the local unit. However, easing crude prices capped the losses for the domestic unit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,040.48 crore Wednesday, as per the provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.04 per cent to USD 69.28 per barrel.
Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 2.38 points down at 38,861.58 and Nifty up 4.75 points at 11,648.70.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 68.56 then fell further to 68.66 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing.
The local unit, however, pared some losses and was quoted at 68.62 against the American currency at 0930 hrs.
The rupee had surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday.
Forex traders said below-normal monsoon forecast by private firm Skymet and a probable dovish policy stance by the RBI weighed on the domestic unit.
Monsoon rains may be "below normal" this year, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Wednesday attributing it to the El Nino phenomenon.
The outcome of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected before noon on Thursday.
Besides, strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows also added pressure on the local unit. However, easing crude prices capped the losses for the domestic unit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,040.48 crore Wednesday, as per the provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.04 per cent to USD 69.28 per barrel.
Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 2.38 points down at 38,861.58 and Nifty up 4.75 points at 11,648.70.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|887.55
|2.03
|Yes Bank
|269.85
|-1.41
|Reliance
|1,361.90
|-0.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,159.95
|1.23
|Zee Entertain
|401.40
|-0.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|258.00
|-1.34
|Varroc Engineer
|639.65
|9.40
|IEX
|165.40
|1.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|887.95
|2.10
|Yes Bank
|270.20
|-1.30
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|358.00
|2.29
|Indiabulls Hsg
|887.55
|2.03
|Titan Company
|1,120.00
|1.77
|UltraTechCement
|4,068.20
|1.66
|Asian Paints
|1,516.80
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|357.60
|2.20
|Asian Paints
|1,518.15
|1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|2,611.05
|1.10
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|1.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,153.65
|1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|903.00
|-2.30
|Hindalco
|211.30
|-2.15
|HCL Tech
|1,098.00
|-2.02
|Wipro
|258.00
|-1.39
|Yes Bank
|269.85
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,098.30
|-1.68
|Yes Bank
|270.20
|-1.30
|ONGC
|153.75
|-1.22
|Tata Steel
|530.05
|-1.00
|Reliance
|1,362.00
|-0.86
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Combating Fake News? Everything You Need to Know About New WhatsApp Privacy Settings For Groups
- Avengers: Endgame Had Biggest First Day Ticket Presale, Surpasses Infinity War, Force Awakens
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- IPL 2019 | Rayudu's Poor Run Raises Doubts on World Cup Berth
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results