Rupee Slips by 30 Paise to 71.27 Against Dollar as Moody's Cuts India Rating Outlook to Negative
Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 30 paise to 71.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday after Moody's changed its India rating outlook to negative citing lower economic growth.
Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past. Weak opening in domestic equities also weighed on the domestic currency, however, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices capped the losses, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.27 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 30 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 70.97 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.18 per cent to USD 62.18 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 926.60 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 79.05 points down at 40,574.69 and Nifty lower by 25.25 points at 11,986.80. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 98.12.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.40
|7.45
|ICICI Bank
|493.70
|3.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|251.65
|5.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,446.45
|4.67
|Raymond
|798.30
|18.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.50
|7.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|251.60
|5.43
|UltraTechCement
|4,179.00
|-0.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,446.05
|4.72
|Raymond
|798.10
|18.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.40
|7.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1,446.45
|4.67
|ICICI Bank
|493.65
|3.16
|Tata Motors
|175.25
|2.19
|M&M
|592.15
|2.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.50
|7.52
|IndusInd Bank
|1,446.05
|4.72
|ICICI Bank
|493.55
|3.10
|Tata Motors
|175.15
|2.16
|M&M
|592.75
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|221.20
|-3.60
|UPL
|561.60
|-2.79
|Sun Pharma
|429.15
|-2.60
|GAIL
|129.30
|-2.12
|HUL
|2,096.70
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|429.25
|-2.54
|HUL
|2,097.00
|-1.91
|ITC
|261.70
|-1.58
|TCS
|2,155.00
|-1.40
|Asian Paints
|1,804.60
|-1.21
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fossil Fights: Whether Dinosaurs Are Considered Minerals May Decide Their Value in Millions
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Was Charles Darwin Wrong? New Study Suggests a Different Life Evolution Theory
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No.6 Pair Again to Reach Quarter-finals