1-min read

Rupee Slips by 4 Paise to 68.79 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas kept the pressure on the Indian rupee. Besides, market participants are also looking forward to the US and China trade talks, which is also likely to impact the rupee's movement.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Rupee Slips by 4 Paise to 68.79 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 4 paise to 68.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31.

Moreover, strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas kept the pressure on the Indian rupee, they added. The rupee opened weak at 68.73 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 68.79, down 4 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 68.75 against the US dollar on Monday. Besides, market participants are also looking forward to the US and China trade talks, which can impact rupee movement. The US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute.

Meanwhile, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.49 per cent to USD 64.02 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 704.42 crore on Monday, as per provisional data. Domestic bourses opened on a positive note day with benchmark indices Sensex trading 252.30 points up at 37,942.91 and Nifty up 74.35 points at 11,263.55.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,778.50 +92.13 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,208.40 +19.20 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 576.90 3.07
IndusInd Bank 1,424.40 -0.55
RBL Bank 414.05 -7.88
Axis Bank 710.65 -1.33
Yes Bank 93.00 -1.85
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 576.75 3.18
RBL Bank 414.05 -7.85
Yes Bank 92.95 -1.90
SpiceJet 144.35 2.34
Maruti Suzuki 5,629.30 1.28
