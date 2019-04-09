English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slips by 8 Paise to 69.73 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
A higher opening in domestic equities is said to have helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the US currency from importers.
Besides, strength in dollar against major rival currencies on stronger US payroll data and rising crude prices also kept pressure on the Indian rupee, dealers said.
However, a higher opening in domestic equities helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent, they added.
The rupee opened at 69.65 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 8 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.66 at 0947 hrs.
The rupee had declined by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar Monday.
Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 329.60 crore on a net basis Monday, as per provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.13 per cent to USD 71.19 per barrel.
Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 96.38 points down at 38,796.91 and Nifty up 13.50 points at 11,618.00.
Besides, strength in dollar against major rival currencies on stronger US payroll data and rising crude prices also kept pressure on the Indian rupee, dealers said.
However, a higher opening in domestic equities helped in restricting the slide in the Indian unit to some extent, they added.
The rupee opened at 69.65 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 8 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.66 at 0947 hrs.
The rupee had declined by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar Monday.
Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 329.60 crore on a net basis Monday, as per provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.13 per cent to USD 71.19 per barrel.
Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 96.38 points down at 38,796.91 and Nifty up 13.50 points at 11,618.00.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.89
|Reliance
|1,323.15
|-0.46
|Yes Bank
|263.85
|1.46
|SBI
|309.90
|-0.93
|TCS
|2,083.95
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,445.50
|-3.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.84
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.00
|-1.51
|BPCL
|355.60
|1.25
|Yes Bank
|264.10
|1.58
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,120.00
|2.16
|IOC
|155.20
|2.07
|Coal India
|237.85
|2.10
|Wipro
|269.15
|2.07
|Yes Bank
|263.85
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|237.70
|1.89
|HCL Tech
|1,120.00
|1.93
|Yes Bank
|264.10
|1.58
|Bajaj Auto
|2,890.00
|1.31
|Tata Motors
|202.30
|0.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,444.75
|-3.45
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.50
|-2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|346.20
|-2.47
|Adani Ports
|374.50
|-1.42
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.75
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,445.50
|-3.40
|Bharti Airtel
|346.50
|-2.20
|Bajaj Finance
|2,983.00
|-1.51
|Tata Steel
|543.00
|-1.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,329.50
|-0.96
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Puberty is Coming: How 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
- Avengers Endgame New Clip Reveals Why Captain Marvel is Most Needed in Fight Against Thanos
- David Warner Takes a Cheeky Dig at Ravichandran Ashwin Over 'Mankad' Controversy
- Hyderabad Taxi Displaying Live IPL Score on its Rooftop Has Impressed ICC
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results