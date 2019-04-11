LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips by 9 Paise to 69.20 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

While strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency, sustained foreign fund inflows restricted the fall.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips by 9 Paise to 69.20 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 9 paise to 69.20 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened weak at 69.15 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69.20 down 9 paise against its last close. The local currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.15 at 0940 hrs.

The rupee Wednesday had strengthened by 19 paise to 69.11 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,429.92 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.49 per cent to trade at USD 71.38 per barrel.

Indian bourses opened on a cautious note Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 20.31 points up at 38,605.66 and Nifty was quoted at 11,595.95 points, up 11.65 points.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,577.90 -7.45 ( -0.02%)

NIFTY 50

11,581.85 -2.45 ( -0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 214.95 -0.51
Indiabulls Hsg 831.40 0.85
Infosys 746.60 -0.81
TCS 2,035.70 -0.22
Bharti Airtel 345.35 1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 346.10 1.78
Tata Motors 215.00 -0.30
DLF 178.00 -1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 831.20 0.82
Indiabulls Real 123.50 3.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.80 1.71
Asian Paints 1,427.65 1.26
IOC 158.55 1.25
HUL 1,710.95 0.99
Dr Reddys Labs 2,793.75 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 346.10 1.78
HUL 1,708.50 0.99
Asian Paints 1,428.05 1.10
M&M 674.60 0.96
Bajaj Auto 2,956.00 0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 181.50 -3.71
Yes Bank 265.00 -1.21
Adani Ports 378.90 -1.19
Sun Pharma 467.70 -0.90
Zee Entertain 408.00 -1.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 181.65 -3.53
Yes Bank 265.10 -1.19
Sun Pharma 467.20 -0.90
IndusInd Bank 1,731.00 -1.03
Infosys 746.50 -1.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram