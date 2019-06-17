Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips by 9 Paise to 69.89 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities is said to have kept pressure on the Indian rupee. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.29 per cent to USD 62.19 per barrel.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips by 9 Paise to 69.89 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 69.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday among a weak opening in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices.

The rupee opened weak at 69.87 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.89, down by 9 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.85 at 0951 hrs. The rupee had settled at 69.80 against the US dollar on Friday.

Forex traders said rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities kept pressure on the Indian rupee. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.29 per cent to USD 62.19 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 238.64 crore on a net basis on Friday, provisional data showed. Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Monday with the benchmark indices, Sensex trading 166.71 points down at 39,285.36, and Nifty down 58 points at 11,765.30.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.74 -257.33 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

11,736.05 -87.25 ( -0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,035.30 -4.58
IndusInd Bank 1,410.30 -1.16
Yes Bank 115.25 0.17
Indiabulls Hsg 671.65 -0.09
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,036.00 -4.21
Yes Bank 115.40 0.04
Indiabulls Hsg 671.60 -0.07
Nestle 11,564.50 0.65
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 299.85 0.35
Infosys 742.65 0.30
M&M 639.50 0.35
UPL 1,008.90 0.29
Zee Entertain 336.30 -0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 639.10 0.56
Yes Bank 115.40 0.04
Infosys 742.80 0.32
Asian Paints 1,409.55 -0.22
TCS 2,252.00 -0.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.65 -4.21
JSW Steel 261.25 -3.69
Vedanta 164.90 -2.74
Axis Bank 783.85 -2.17
Tata Motors 160.50 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.80 -4.12
Vedanta 164.85 -2.80
Tata Motors 160.60 -2.13
Axis Bank 783.60 -2.07
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.66
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram