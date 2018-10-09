GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Slumps 33 Paise to Close at Record Low of 74.39 Against US Dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slumps 33 Paise to Close at Record Low of 74.39 Against US Dollar
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee slumped by 33 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.39 against the US dollar on Tuesday on high crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

However, the domestic currency failed to sustain the momentum after Brent crude breached the $84 per barrel-mark again and the US dollar strengthened overseas.

It finally closed at 74.39 against the US dollar, down by 33 paise, marking its sixth straight session of decline.
On Monday, the domestic unit plummeted by 30 paise to close at record low of 74.06.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,299.47 -174.91 ( -0.51%)

NIFTY 50

10,301.05 -47.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 184.35 -13.19
Dewan Housing 245.05 9.84
Reliance 1,090.05 -1.74
Yes Bank 224.65 1.56
Bajaj Finance 2,060.85 4.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 184.25 -13.40
Dewan Housing 243.20 8.81
Bajaj Finance 2,061.80 4.46
Yes Bank 224.10 1.49
Kotak Mahindra 1,108.45 0.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,454.15 4.87
Adani Ports 318.75 4.73
Zee Entertain 432.80 4.53
Bajaj Finance 2,060.85 4.35
HDFC 1,712.75 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 318.00 4.52
HDFC 1,713.45 2.59
Vedanta 211.90 2.44
Tata Steel 572.30 2.23
Coal India 272.90 1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 184.35 -13.19
Titan Company 749.50 -7.87
Eicher Motors 21,085.70 -4.74
HPCL 171.25 -4.44
Asian Paints 1,201.40 -3.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 184.25 -13.40
Asian Paints 1,202.00 -3.95
Maruti Suzuki 6,691.90 -3.07
HUL 1,514.75 -2.73
Bharti Airtel 288.60 -2.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...