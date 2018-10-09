English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Slumps 33 Paise to Close at Record Low of 74.39 Against US Dollar
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee slumped by 33 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.39 against the US dollar on Tuesday on high crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback and unabated foreign fund outflows.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
However, the domestic currency failed to sustain the momentum after Brent crude breached the $84 per barrel-mark again and the US dollar strengthened overseas.
It finally closed at 74.39 against the US dollar, down by 33 paise, marking its sixth straight session of decline.
On Monday, the domestic unit plummeted by 30 paise to close at record low of 74.06.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar in early trade on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
However, the domestic currency failed to sustain the momentum after Brent crude breached the $84 per barrel-mark again and the US dollar strengthened overseas.
It finally closed at 74.39 against the US dollar, down by 33 paise, marking its sixth straight session of decline.
On Monday, the domestic unit plummeted by 30 paise to close at record low of 74.06.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Dewan Housing
|245.05
|9.84
|Reliance
|1,090.05
|-1.74
|Yes Bank
|224.65
|1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Dewan Housing
|243.20
|8.81
|Bajaj Finance
|2,061.80
|4.46
|Yes Bank
|224.10
|1.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,108.45
|0.35
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,454.15
|4.87
|Adani Ports
|318.75
|4.73
|Zee Entertain
|432.80
|4.53
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|HDFC
|1,712.75
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|318.00
|4.52
|HDFC
|1,713.45
|2.59
|Vedanta
|211.90
|2.44
|Tata Steel
|572.30
|2.23
|Coal India
|272.90
|1.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Titan Company
|749.50
|-7.87
|Eicher Motors
|21,085.70
|-4.74
|HPCL
|171.25
|-4.44
|Asian Paints
|1,201.40
|-3.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Asian Paints
|1,202.00
|-3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,691.90
|-3.07
|HUL
|1,514.75
|-2.73
|Bharti Airtel
|288.60
|-2.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...