LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Snaps 2-day Losing Streak; Firms up 23 Paise to 71.57/USD

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 71.72 a dollar. The local unit moved in a range of 71.55 to 71.80, before finally ending at 71.57, showing a gain of 23 paise.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Snaps 2-day Losing Streak; Firms up 23 Paise to 71.57/USD
Image for representation: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: Snapping its two-day losing streak, the rupee ticked higher by 23 paise to close at 71.57 per US dollar Tuesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in domestic equities.

Forex dealers said investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled for February 7.

"Rupee is consolidating in the range, as most of the Asian region's markets shut for Lunar New Year holidays. Near term focus of domestic forex market will be on three-day central bank policy meet, starting Tuesday," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 71.72 a dollar. The local unit moved in a range of 71.55 to 71.80, before finally ending at 71.57, showing a gain of 23 paise.

On Monday, the rupee had plunged by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 420.65 crore on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 194.31 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.13 per cent at 95.97 ahead of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at 62.87 per barrel higher by 0.58 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher. The 30-share Sensex ended 34.07 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 36,616.81. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 22.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 10,934.35.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.7459 and for rupee/euro at 82.0147. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5624 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.29

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,616.81 +34.07 ( +0.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,934.35 +22.10 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Food 1,303.40 -6.67
Reliance 1,291.55 0.05
Yes Bank 176.10 -2.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
Axis Bank 729.50 1.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.30 -0.07
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
Dewan Housing 121.90 5.00
Rel Capital 152.15 0.30
Jubilant Food 1,303.25 -6.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 365.35 5.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
UPL 795.95 3.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.45 3.15
Hero Motocorp 2,854.55 2.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,855.40 2.66
Bajaj Auto 2,711.25 2.46
IndusInd Bank 1,539.00 2.56
Maruti Suzuki 7,096.00 1.84
M&M 683.75 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 216.40 -2.57
Tata Motors 175.80 -2.47
Tata Steel 464.70 -2.38
ONGC 142.95 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 288.90 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.55 -2.63
Coal India 216.55 -2.48
ONGC 142.75 -2.46
Tata Steel 464.75 -2.32
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram